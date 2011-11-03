Tsunami Advisory for Oregon Coast, Danger Downgraded, Beaches Open

Published 03/11/2011

(Oregon Coast) - The tsunami warnings have been cancelled along the Oregon coast, with the USGS downgrading it to an advisory – which means caution should still be maintained on beaches.

Oregon State Parks and Recreation has announced it has re-opened all public beaches and state parks on the coast, after shutting them down last night because of the tsunami warnings.

There are still the possibilities of tsunami-generated wave surges along low lying areas and dangerous currents in the ocean and in bays. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tsunami advisory for the Oregon coast, Washington coast and areas along British Columbia, Alaska and California. The NWS said tsunami levels have dropped to below one meter in all location, however.

“Advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to persons in or very near the water is expected,” the NWS said in its bulletin. “Significant widespread inundation is not expected for areas under and advisory. Currents may be hazardous to swimmers, boats and coastal structures and may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival.”

With State Parks opening beaches back up this translates to extra caution regarding sneaker wave-like conditions, but it will be safe to go beachcombing.

Brookings, on the south coast, received considerable damage to a bay because of the surge - which was caused by a 8.9 earthquake in Japan Thursday night. About five people were injured in northern California and the southern Oregon coast. One person is still missing.

Some surges started around 9 a.m. in Depoe Bay and trashed the first five docks within the bay itself.

No other damage was reported in the surges that came ashore this morning.

More coverage of the evacuations is coming to Oregon Coast Beach Connection later on Friday.

