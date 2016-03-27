Keep Up to Date on Any Tsunami Warnings, Watches Here

Published 03/11/2011

(Oregon Coast) – Tsunami warnings, updates, advisories: Keep up to date here.

The latest from the Oregon coast:

Also: http://wcatwc.arh.noaa.gov/. When rechecking either site, make sure you refresh your browser so you are not looking at old information.

Keep up to date on general Oregon media coverage at DailyNewsOregon.com

Live Feeds from the Tsunami Center below:

See the West Coast Alaska Tsunami warning site



55 miles SE of Nikolski, Alaska

27 Mar 2016 at 2:11pm

Category: Information

Bulletin Issue Time: 2016.03.27 21:11:24 UTC

Preliminary Magnitude: 5.8(Mwp)

Lat/Lon: 52.100 / -168.600

Affected Region: 55 miles SE of Nikolski, Alaska

Note: * A tsunami is NOT expected to be generated by this earthquake.

Definition: An information statement indicates that an earthquake has occurred, but does not pose a tsunami threat, or that a tsunami warning, advisory, or watch has been issued for another section of the ocean. View bulletin

