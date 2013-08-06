Portland Lecture Next Week on Oregon Coast Tsunami Debris, Invasive Species

Published 06/08/2013

(Portland, Oregon) – Tsunami debris along the Oregon coast may not be on the news radar much these days, but several groups are keeping a close eye on it. More is still coming to these beaches and some will have some serious consequences down the line.

Oregon Marine Debris Team, CoastWatch and Oregon Shores are putting together a special talk on this subject on June 13 in downtown Portland, featuring Hatfield Marine Science Center researcher Dr. John Chapman (seen above) and a presentation about invasive species.

Invasive species carried across the Pacific on debris created by the Japanese tsunami is a significant concern. Learning to monitor for the presence of such invasives will be one aspect of the lecture.

Dr. Chapman’s talk will discuss the abundance of invasive species found on the dock which washed up at Agate Beach, and ongoing efforts to test for the presence of invasives on tsunami debris. On one hand, scientists like Chapman are seeking to prevent damage to native ecosystems from these invaders. On the other hand, the situation presents the opportunity to monitor a fascinating natural experiment in how species move to new territories. The talk will discuss both aspects of the situation.

The event is also a fund-raiser for Oregon Shores, and begins with light refreshments and socializing at 6 p.m., with the talk coming a bit later. The location will be the Leftbank building, 240 N. Broadway, Suite 118 in Portland.

For information, contact board member Jessica Hamilton Keys, (503) 753-6523, jess_hamilton@yahoo.com.

More pictures of Oregon coast tsunami debris below:

Removal of tsunami dock in Newport last year

Tsunami debris boat near Florence this year (photo courtesy Oregon State Parks)

Tsunami dock, Newport (photo courtesy Terry Morse)

Part of a Japanese temple found in Oceanside (photo Judson Randall)

