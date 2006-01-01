Oregon Coast Restaurant, Dining Moment: Tsunami Grill, Wheeler

Published 02/16/2011

(Wheeler, Oregon) – Sometimes, addiction is a good thing.

Take the spring rolls at Tsunami Bar and Grill in Wheeler. Stuffed with tasty tidbits of meat and fresh veggies, they are ethereal little culinary monsters. Surrounding them is a light, flaky crust, born of a deep-fried heaven, which makes you want to roll your eyeballs in delight.

This is a serious bit of addiction. You won’t get enough of these – as often happens with me. I’ll easily wind up ordering at least two plates of them. Augment that with their fab clam chowder and you’ve got an otherworldly close encounter of the scrumptious kind. It’s crammed with fresh ingredients, like potatoes that are noticeably still in a hard state and not softened by days of swimming around in a soup.

Also of note is the exceptional view of Nehalem Bay here, which spreads out in front of you in glorious grandness through large windows. Although it tends to be a bit moody and gray, if the sun is shining, you’ve got a tremendous picture post card by which to eat your meal. But a fun fact not known to many is that if the weather is a bit dreary and drizzly on the beach, just a few miles inland – at the Nehalem Bay – it can often be of a sunnier disposition.

Tsunami is a general favorite restaurant among locals – and for good reason. It’s a necessary thing to stay in business over those brutal winter months, but not an easy task to accomplish.

They specialize in seafood and Asian cuisine, but also have a sizable fish ‘n’ chips menu and burger selection. Although very family friendly in the front area, there’s a stunning retro bar in the back for those over 21 (photo above). 380 S Marine Dr. Wheeler, Oregon. . 503-368-3778. Tsunami Bar and Grill, Wheeler, Menu.

Below: view of Nehalem Bay

