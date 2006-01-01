|
Piece of Tsunami Dock Returning to Oregon Coast
Published
01/23/2013
(Newport, Oregon) – A piece of that notorious tsunami-driven dock that washed up on the Oregon coast will be returning to Newport Wednesday morning. Lincoln County officials made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying the chunk that is eventually destined for a memorial.
Officials said the piece will be arriving close to 11 a.m. at the Hatfield Marine Science Center.
Photo: Terry Morse
The dock cut loose from the Japanese city of Misawa in the 2011 tsunami, washing up on Agate Beach less than a year later – in June.
After the dock was removed from the beach, the city had a piece of it removed which will ultimately be formally dedicated at the Hatfield Marine Science Center. That ceremony is set for March.
Media are expected to hit the area on Wednesday morning to cover the arrival.
During the tsunami dock's time here, it sometimes brought over ten thousand visitors a weekend.
The derelict dock was 66 feet long, 19 feet wide, 7 feet tall, and is believed to weigh 130-165 tons. Upon its initial arrival, it had to be scoured for invasive species.
It was taken apart by Ballard Diving and Salvage in early August, a project which ran into several setbacks.
