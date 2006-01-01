|
Oregon Coast Tsunami Debris Cleanups in March Need Volunteers
Published
02/27/2013
(Oregon Coast) - The Oregon Marine Debris Team (OMDT) continues to work on cleaning up tsunami debris and other garbage with possible harmful effects that wash up on the Oregon coast. A large array of these has been scheduled for March, with most around Newport, and one in Wheeler. (Above: the Newport tsunami dock being removed in August).
The OMDT is asking for volunteers for these upcoming beach cleanups, many of which happen this weekend. Then, the big statewide SOLVE Beach Cleanup happens on March 30 – and an early call for volunteers is going out for that one as well.
For more information on these cleanups or the SOLVE Spring Beach Cleanup, contact: Briana Goodwin, SOLVE, (503) 844-9571 ext. 317 - office; (630) 656-4420 - cell, briana@solv.org.
March 2. Nehalem Bay Estuary Cleanup. 7:30 am. Register at Wheeler Waterfront Park, Wheeler Oregon. Contact: lnwc@nehalemtel.net.
March 2. Surfrider/OCCC South Beach Cleanup. 11am-1pm. Register at South Beach State Park, Newport, Oregon. Contact: nptsurfridercc@gmail.com.
March 8. Surfrider/OPRD/BLM Yaquina Head Crab Gear Removal. 2pm-6pm. Register at Yaquina Head Interpretive Center. Newport, Oregon. nptsurfridercc@gmail.com.
March 9. Surfrider/OPRD/BLM Yaquina Head Crab Gear Removal. 2pm-6pm. Register at Yaquina Head Interpretive Center. Newport, Oregon. Contact: nptsurfridercc@gmail.com
March 30. SOLVE Statewide Cleanup. 10am-1pm. All over the Oregon Coast, and along state rivers. Contact: briana@solv.org.
The boat found recently in Gleneden Beach (photo ODFW)
Cleanup of the Newport tsunami dock: photo Terry Morse.
Wheeler
Newport
