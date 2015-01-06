|
|
Pacific Trombone Quartet to Dazzle Central Oregon Coast This Weekend
Published 06/01/2015 at 5:01 PM PDT
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – On this part of the central Oregon coast, the Lincoln City Cultural Center has hosted something for just about everyone. Performers from Iran, Spain, Ghana and Ireland, and genres ranging from jazz and bluegrass to classical guitar and ragtime piano have all been part of the musical menu.
Now, for something completely different – yet again. On Saturday, June 6, the center brings the Pacific Trombone Quartet to town, with a varied and unusual program in a matinee performance that starts at 1 pm.
All the members of the PTQ - Greg Scholl, Lars Campbell, Kenneth Biggs and John Warton - have regular jobs with a variety of symphonies and bands. But they love to get together, and concentrate on the warm, mellow sound of the trombone. They favor transcriptions arranged for four trombones, but they also pull from the worldwide library of compositions written especially for the trombone quartet.
The Pacific Trombone Quartet is just a warm-up for a June full of great performances and creative experiences for people of all ages, at the LCCC. On Saturday, June 13, the center will host modern guitar and songwriting with David Douglas, along with special opening guests Two Crows Joy. There will be a 3 pm Coffee Concert, featuring local musicians and complimentary refreshments, on Sunday, June 14. You can see local kids perform in “King Arthur’s Quest,” June 15-20, followed by the stellar Siletz Bay Music Festival, at the LCCC June 24-27. For a full schedule, visit www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is a non-profit center for community and creativity, inside the historic Delake School building, at the corner of NE Sixth St. and Hwy. 101. The center, which is also home to the official Lincoln City Visitor Information Center, is now open for summer hours, 10 am to 5 pm every day except Tuesday.
More about Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
|