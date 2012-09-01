Central Oregon Coast Features Lighthouse Benefit, Trombones and Wood Carvers

Published 01/09/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Three diverse events hit the central Oregon coast towns of Lincoln City and Newport this month. One is for classical music buffs, another for those engaged by rustic wood carvings, and the third a comedy show that's a benefit for a local lighthouse.

Lincoln City's Coastal Carvers Club has been putting on the “Artistry in Wood” show for 20 years, and the latest installment happens January 14 – 15 at the Chinook Winds Casino in Lincoln City. Again it features a chance for the public to see this kind of woodcarving through displays and classes on carving techniques.

The show is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Chinook Winds Convention Center. 1777 NW 44th Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. For more information, contact John Larsell at 541 994-8813.

Pacific Trombone Quartet

January 14 is also the big day for the Pacific Trombone Quartet at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. The quartet returns for a kind of encore concert, as last January's show was a well-received display of Debussy and Haydn, as well as arrangements of Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel classics.

Most of their favorites are transcriptions arranged for four trombones, but they also pull from the worldwide library of compositions written especially for the trombone quartet. The group is comprised of Greg Scholl, Lars Campbell, Kenneth Biggs and John Warton. Members hail from such outfits as Portland Columbia Symphony, the Vancouver Symphony and the Newport Symphony orchestras, Bobby Torres Ensemble, Pepe & the Bottle Blondes, the Nu Shooz orchestra and Portland Baroque Orchestra.

Tickets, on sale now at the cultural center, are $15 general, $10 for seniors and students, and free for children under 12. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the cultural center, 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. 541-994-9994. www.LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org

January 27 allows you to laugh yourself silly as well as help out local lighthouses. The Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses hosts its 7th Annual Yaquina Nights Restoration Benefit "Yaquina Nights: Laughs for Lighthouses!" that night.

Performing are Melody Dodd and Jennifer Kimball, voted two of the funniest people in Eugene. They will be joined by Derek Allen, and Sarah Lowe. Free appetizers and desserts will be served, a no-host bar will be available. and a silent auction and raffle will be held.

All raised money will go towards replacing deteriorating siding at Yaquina Bay Lighthouse. Help save the oldest wooden building in Newport while getting your laugh on.

Newport Performing Arts Center, 700 Olive Street in Newport. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 for FOYL members and are available at the Newport Performing Arts Center or by calling 541-265-ARTS. For more information about the event and Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses please call Lauren at 541-574-3129 or visit www.yaquinalights.org

Newport

Lincoln City

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net