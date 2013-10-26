|
Travel News from Italy, Israel: New Packages, New Delights
Published
01/23/2013
(Florence, Italy) – You can witness a lot of history in the lands of Israel and Italy. Both are providing some new and provocative ways to enjoy these landscapes.
A new vacations package lets you discover the “Cradle of the Renaissance” in an interesting adventure in Florence.
It is six a 6-night independent trip in Florence, Italy that starts at $1,325 per person, based on double occupancy, and includes airport transfers, accommodations, ground transportation, tours, cooking class and daily breakfast.
Perillo Tours’ ItalyVacations.com is now offering the package, a chance to experience this jewel of Tuscany on a new, independent 6-night Florence Adventure package. It also includes a city tour, Tuscany wine trail experience, Cinque Terre excursion, cooking class, ground transportation and daily hotel breakfast.
This independent package is available to book for dates between March 29 and October 26, 2013.
Highlights of this Florence Adventure include:
A walking tour of Florence’s historic center with the Accademia and Duomo, Ponte Vecchio, Uffizi Square, the renowned leather market, plus a stop for gelato.
Full day discovering Tuscany’s famed wine with winery visits, tastings and a typical Tuscan lunch in a spectacular setting;
Excursion to the Cinque Terre National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with lunch in a local restaurant and the chance to dive into the clear, blue Mediterranean water (time permitting);
Wanna Be Italiano Cooking Class where a local experienced chef leads a trip to the local market and offers hands-on cooking instruction.
For a detailed itinerary and list of activities and price structure, see : http://www.italyvacations.com/vacation/florence-adventure
Some big awards were handed an Israeli winery recently, a new way to enjoy nature has opened in a forest near Jeusalem, and a skate park is going in at another Israeli city.
The Golan Heights Winery in northern Israel was recently selected as a "New World Winery of the Year" by Wine Enthusiast magazine, the first time an Israeli winery has received the prestigious award. The Golan Winery is currently open to the public for tours, wine tastings and other wine-focused workshops. www.golanwines.co.il
A new bird and ecology center recently opened at the Neot Kedumim Reserve, also known as the Biblical Landscape Reserve, in the Ben Shemen Forest located between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The center offers birding and ecologIcal tours within a biblical context, and presents research including a bird ringing station for long-term monitoring of migrations. www.neot-kedumim.org.il
In Israel's seaside resort city of Eilat, the town will soon unveil a new 6,500-square-foot indoor skate park in fall 2013. The skate park will be part of a new indoor/outdoor sporting and leisure compound which will also include a musical fountain, extreme sports park, visitors' center, an amphitheater and green spaces.
The other famed Florence of the world - Florence, Oregon - on its coastline, is seen below:
