Major Triathlon on Central Oregon Coast on August 4

Published 07/26/2012

(Newport, Oregon) - August 4 brings the Olalla Lake Off-Road Triathlon to the large freshwater lake just east of Newport, where dozens and dozens of athletes compete and race along a course that includes swimming, running and biking.

Put on by the Newport Parks and Recreation Department, organizer Liam Hughes said the course is hard to beat since his department improved the bike course.

“This race is characterized by gnarly hill climbs, both the bike and the run course feature some seriously fun and challenging hills, and if we could add one to the swim, we would!,” Hughes aid. “The reservoir is a pristine lake surrounded by tree covered hills, and the view from the top of the bike course is nothing short of breathtaking.”

The swimming part of the course is 800 meters, the bike section is 12 km, and the running portion is 5 km.

The August 4 event starts at 9 a.m., but all athletes are required to attend the pre-race briefing at 8:30 a.m.

At this time of year lake surface water temperatures can reach into the low 70's. However it is impossible to accurately predict the water conditions in advance because they can change dramatically with weather conditions. Wetsuits are not required but athletes are advised to bring one on race day, even if they think they will not need it.

Entry Fees:

Adult individual is $35 for pre-race registration; day of the race is $50

For an Adult Relay Team, pre-registration is $80; day of the race is $95 .

Race T-shirts may still be available on the day of the race.

Olalla Lake is about eight miles east of Newport off Highway 20.

For information call Liam Hughes at call (541) 574-5453. http://www.thecityofnewport.net/dept/par/sports/Olalla_lake_triathlon.asp

