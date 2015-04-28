Oregon Coast Town Celebrates Travel, Tourism Industry with Contest

Published 04/28/2015

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - The Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau (VCB) is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week from May 2 through 10 on their social media channels. The public can get involved by posting to the VCB Facebook or Twitter page with the hash-tag #NTTW2015 and tell them what travel means to you. The most inspirational post or tweet will be picked at the end of the week and win a hand-made glass float.

State officials say the travel industry in Oregon, and not just the Oregon coast, is vital to the regional economy.

"Travel supports more than 15 million jobs across the nation, including more than 100,000 jobs here in Oregon.” said Todd Davidson, CEO of Travel Oregon. “Not only does National Travel and Tourism Week celebrate the benefits of travel in our community, but the monumental week also allows us to inform elected officials and local citizens about the industry’s true widespread effect in Oregon and across America.”

Locally, the Travel Effect is especially significant, Davidson said. He pointed to the fact travel and tourism generated $10.3 billion in economic impact in Oregon in 2014.

“The travel industry brings in $432 million in state and local tax revenue to Oregon,” Davidson said.

Across Oregon, travel employs a prosperous and diverse workforce, from airline and hotel employees, to restaurant, attraction and retail workers, as well as supports employees in other industry sectors such as construction, manufacturing and finance. The travel and tourism industry in Oregon generate $10.3 billion in economic impact and directly supports more than 100,000 jobs.

The Travel Effect is felt nationwide as well, according to statistics. There is $927.9 billion in direct travel-related spending, along with $141.5 billion generated in federal, state and local tax revenues.

Davidson added that 15 million American jobs supported – good paying jobs that cannot be outsourced.

“Travel contributes to the fabric of America and continues to do wonders for our businesses and personal lives,” said Roger Dow, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, the umbrella organization representing the U.S. travel industry. “This weeklong celebration should extend to every day of the week to strengthen further our dynamic industry.”

"Having worked in the travel industry for 5 years, I depend on visitors for my living," said Eric Johnson, PR Coordinator for the Lincoln City VCB. "When people travel to Lincoln City, it makes an enormous impact on the residents who live and work here."

To learn how you can get involved in National Travel and Tourism Week, visit www.ustravel.org or contact Travel Oregon at industry@traveloregon.com.

