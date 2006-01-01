Antique Trains Ride Again This Month on Oregon Coast

Published 05/16/2013

(Garibaldi, Oregon) - The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad on the north coast starts up its regular runs at the end of May, which begins a whole summer of antique train rides between Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach, along with a few larger, special runs.

May 25, 26 and 27 sees the ancient steam locomotives kickstarting their season of chugging along the tracks of Tillamook Bay and Nehalem Bay.

As of June 2, they begin running every Saturday and Sunday. Starting June 22 they run every day through the summer until Labor Day Weekend.

These “Coastal Excursions” are an hour and a half round trip, taking you back and forth from Garibaldi to Rockaway Beach. There are layovers in the town opposite the one from which you boarded. These regular runs start at noon on these days.

Cost for coach seating is $18 for adults, $17 for seniors, and $10 for kids. Those under two years old ride free. Locomotive cab rides are also available on a limited basis for $50 each.

There are various special runs, including a few elongated dinner trips. The first one – for Mother's Day – is already sold out.

There is a Sunset Dinner train on May 25 with dinner included. The Father's Day Sunset Dinner train happens June 16. These special trains are excursions just over three hours round trip, dining on a different menu each run, depending on the occasion, as you enjoy views of the two bays. You are powered by a vintage F-7 diesel locomotive that runs all the way up to Wheeler. Others happen throughout the summer as well.

Tickets for these $73.50 for adults, and children are $52.50.

Other special trains include the June 29 “double header” with two steam engines: a Heisler #2 and McCloud #25. The Fireworks Spectacular happens on July 4 – and these are always sold out very quickly.

They are dramatic enough to watch from the road, but they get rave reviews from riders.

They are also full of authentic atmosphere. Steam engines they use include an American Locomotive Works from 1925, a Heisler Locomotive Works from 1910, Lima Locomotive Works from 1910, Heisler Locomotive Works from 1922 and a Baldwin Locomotive Works from 1909.

An electric engine often in use is the Great Northern F7 #274, made in 1950.

http://www.ocsr.net. (855) 842-7972.

