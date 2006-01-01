Changes in Highway to North Oregon Coast for Holiday and June

Published 05/24/2011

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Some slightly unpleasant surprises await travelers to and from north Oregon coast towns like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Gearhart and others, as ODOT plans some traffic changes for Highway 26 and construction on the tunnel will continue a little bit longer.

Starting this week, the speed limit along Highway 26 will change periodically near the junction of Highway 47 in Washington County - also know as Staley’s Junction. The speed limits in this area will change based on traffic volumes.

“Motorists need to be aware of the changing speeds, as Oregon State Police and the Washington County Sheriffs Office will enforce the posted speeds,” said ODOT in a press release.

The speed limit will vary from 30 to 50 mph, depending on the traffic volume. Speeds will not change more than once every 15 minutes.

ODOT said this is to accommodate those turning left from Highway 47 onto Highway 26, as some traffic densities have made this difficult and dangerous. Sensors were installed into the road to detect changes in traffic. During heavier traffic the speed limits will lower.

For those heading through the coast range later in the evenings, the inconvenience will continue: construction work on the Dennis Edwards Tunnel is not over as of this weekend, it seems. Work will continue into mid or late June, but ODOT says it will be done before the height of the summer travel season.

The tunnel will continue to remain open all weekend every weekend closing on Sunday’s at 10 p.m. Additionally, the tunnel will open throughout the entire Memorial Day Weekend. If tunnel closures continue past mid-June, ODOT will ensure the tunnel is free and clear for visitors coming to the coast early for the Cannon Beach Sandcastle Event, Saturday, June 18.

ODOT said several unexpected problems arose which have delayed the end of the project, including more than one landslide and work interruptions from high density tourist traffic and more emergency vehicle traffic than expected. Also, problems appeared with rock surface and colder than usual weather.

Updates will also be posted at www.dennisedwardstunnel.org

Also, see the Oregon Coast Traffic Conditions page for other construction updates and traffic delays.

