Literally hundreds of photos and some extremely detailed information are available at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, showing off the natural ammenities of a town of seven miles of pristine beaches, stretching across a sandy, easily accessible section of the central Oregon coast.

Start with Highway 101 near Tillamook, as you wander through bucolic countryside with hefty doses of ocean air. Check out the mysterious Ghost Forests of Neskowin, where ancient trees are frozen in time.

See Cascade Head in some awe-inspiring weather changes.

Once in Lincoln City, the tour takes you through an extremely detailed rundown of just about every beach access and its often historic neighborhood sections. From Road's End and its sandy-meets-rock mysteries, to the sections known as Nelscott, Taft, D Lake, Wecoma and others, as you soar over vista-filled cliffs and up and down through various beaches with dozens of distinctive qualities all their own.

