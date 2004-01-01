Tour of the Oregon Coast in a Starkly Different View

Published 03/28/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes it's the moment that's strikingly different. Sometimes it's the angle, and other times it's an aspect or place that's rather unknown. Whatever the case, no matter how much you visit the Oregon coast and your favorite spot there – there will be something you've never seen.

On this first stop on an unusual trip down the Oregon coast, a prime example of this is a remarkable sunset in Seaside, captured in 2004. It happened in October, actually, on a rather warm afternoon.

At Cannon Beach, if you have the right zoom lens equipment, you may find this startlingly unusual collection of Cannon Beach landmarks crammed together. There are several major spots you can see from this very secretive viewpoint that you can't see anyway else. Hug Point, Silver Point and Haystack Rock all show up here – as if five miles of coastline were squished together in a two-dimensional representation.

A few more miles down the road is Manzanita, caught at a very unusual late summer inundation of salps – a form of jellyfish. They hit this beach in incredible numbers in 2010, as well as up in Cannon Beach and Seaside, creating a vast, pink landscape. Things were further colored pink by the sunset at this moment.

South of here is Rockaway Beach, and late 2010 saw an extraordinary and rare unearthing of a shipwreck, the Emily G. Reed. It crashed near here about 100 years ago, and this section of it was visible until the 50's or so. Then sand levels allowed it to be viewed again briefly in the 70's, and then again in 2010.

Beyond Tillamook Bay sits the wondrous little village of Oceanside, which is always filled with a huge variety of eye-popping objects and hidden spots. Among them is this charming – and very, very secret – spot, way up high above Oceanside.

Some of the most striking scenes on the Oregon coast are available at night, like here at Pacific City's Haystack Rock, where a man and his kid are playing with creating “light orbs” on camera.

This past summer, truly amazing things happened all over the Oregon coast when sand levels rose unusually high. This caused the D River in Lincoln City to seriously shift its direction and path. Normally it heads straight out to sea, but here it's seen meandering next to the waves a bit before then turning seaward.

The Devil's Punchbowl sits between Depoe Bay and Newport and is generally one of the more wowing attractions along the coast. Here, seen at night, it's nothing short of otherworldly as the waves are a strange kind of mist because of the long exposure needed to take the photo, and the faint lights from various nighttime sources paint it even more ethereal colors.

Near Newport, Seal Rock is a constant provider of wild wonders, and the surprises are many. Like this winter scene, where the sand levels have gone so low a host of fascinating rock structures pop up, including this unexpected little waterfall.

Finally, a bit south of Yachats, there are 25 miles here of fun and funky discoveries, but among the most interesting is the spouting horn at Cook's Chasm. At this moment, with the sunset hitting it just right, it erupts in a big rush of color as well as sea water.

