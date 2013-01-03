|
Notes from the North Coast: Saturday Flea Markets, History Museum
03/01/2013
(Tillamook, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast's Tillamook County has a few things going on that will interest the visitor and the local. The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will be going through some changes and a favorite flea market tradition kickstarts soon in Pacific City. (Above: Tillamook Bay).
At this time, the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will be closing from February 25 to March 12 to install new flooring in the Main and Northwest Galleries. The project has been funded by last December’s Festival of Trees.
The carpet in the Main Gallery will be replaced with hardwood as will the linoleum in the Northwest Gallery.
“We have chosen oak as the flooring as it will hold up to the high traffic areas better than either the carpet or the linoleum,” said Director Gary Albright. “The original flooring was probably Douglas Fir, but that is too soft a wood for us to use now. Fortunately we get too many visitors.”
The Museum will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12 with a new exhibit “Captain Farley and the Life-Saving Station” in the Main Gallery, and a Bay Ocean art installation in the Northwest Gallery.
The Museum is also collecting donations to put hardwood flooring in the entryway and gift shop areas in the future. For more information, please contact Ruby at the Pioneer Museum at 503-842-4553.
In Pacific City, the Saturday Flea Market starts up again soon. The first of the season happens on March 9 at the Kiawanda Community Center. They happen almost once a month until Fall. The dates for this season's run are April 6, May 25, June 15, September 14 and October 5.
