Published 05/17/2012

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Those little north Oregon coast towns of Tillamook, Pacific City, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem and Manzanita know how to start summer right. Indeed, this part of the Oregon coast kicks into high gear in early summer (above: Rockaway Beach).

This preview of Tillamook County fun starts with listings for Pacific City through Rockaway Beach, followed by Nehalem Bay listings after.

Every Saturday. Tillamook Farmers Market. Enjoy the vendors, entertainment and the local folks. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Second Street and Laurel Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. www.tillamookfarmersmarket.com.

June 1-2. Bounty on the Bay. Fishing, kayaking and a dinner. Garibaldi, Oregon. www.tbnep.org/events/bounty-on-the-bay.

June 1, 2, 3, 8, 9. Live theater: “Never Kiss a Naughty Nanny.” Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts Community Playhouse. 12th & Ivy streets. Tickets available at Diamond Art Jewelers, 503-842-7940. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-7036. www.tillamooktheater.com.

June 7, 14. Line Dancing. 1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 Highway 101 N. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

June 9. Free Fishing Day. Free fishing for children starting at 8 a.m. Trask River Hatchery. 15020 Chance St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-4090.

June 15-16. St. Alban’s Rummage Sale. Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-noon. St. Alban’s Church. 2102 Sixth St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-6192.

June 16. Father’s Day BBQ Sunset Dinner Train. Come along for a three-hour excursion with views of Tillamook Bay, the ocean, and Nehalem Bay while dining on a four course meal. This trip is powered by a vintage F-7 diesel locomotive. 6:15 p.m. Garibaldi Depot. 402 American Way. Garibaldi, Oregon. www.ocsr.net.

June 23-24. Rockaway Beach Pirate Festival. Featuring Boom Bilge Rats, to perform the two music/pirate vaudeville shows, PDX Yar, Pirates of the Cursed Sea. The north Oregon coast’s answer to Jack Sparrow. Rockaway Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-8108.

June 23-24. Tillamook County Rodeo. Enjoy BBQ, dancing and an awesome rodeo. Tillamook County Fairgrounds. 4603 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon.

June 23. Tillamook June Dairy Festival. This year’s theme is “Just Milk It.” The Portland Royal Rosarians Rose planting ceremony is at 10 a.m. at the Tillamook Pioneer Museum. The children’s parade begins at 10:30 a.m. The Grand Parade follows at 11 a.m. Downtown Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-7525.

June 23. Tillamook County Family YMCA Milk Run. A two-mile walk/run, a 5k walk/run and a 10k run start at 8 a.m. A course for 3-8 year-olds and begins at 9 a.m. Tillamook County Family YMCA. 610 Stillwell Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-9622.

June 29-30. Old Mill Summer Bazaar. Crafts for sale. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Old Mill Marina. 210 Third St. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-0322.www.oldmill.us.

June 30. Clover’s Day. Cloverdale’s 32nd annual Clover’s Day and fireworks. Breakfast, parade, activities and events. Around and about Cloverdale, Oregon. 503-392-4143.

June 30. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad 10th Anniversary. Locomotives Heisler #2 and McCloud #25 will be up and running for scenic excursions traveling from Garibaldi to Rockaway Beach. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-842-7972. www.ocsr.net.

June 30. Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Display. 9:30-10 p.m. Pacific City, Oregon.

July 4. Rockaway Beach Fourth of July Celebration. Rockaway’s parade begins at 11 a.m., with an auction at the Wayside to follow. There will be kids’ activities and fun on the beach. Fireworks begin at dusk on the beach. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

WHEELER, NEHALEM, MANZANITA

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays 5 -8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Thursday. Letterpress Open Studio. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact Sarah to schedule a session at accidentalpress@gmail.com. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Saturday. Fiber Arts Group. Come and knit, crochet, quilt, spin, embroider, sew or weave. 10:30 a.m. Free. T-SPOT Yarn, Tea and Chocolate Shop. 144 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7768.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7868. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

June 15. Live music: Kathryn Claire and Hanz Araki. Musicians return for their spring CD release, with special guest guitarist Chris Hayes. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

June 16. Nehalem Bay Winery’s Juneteenth Reggae Festival. Live music and a BBQ. 6-10 p.m. $5. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 888-368-9463.

June 23. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

July 4. Nehalem Bay Winery Independence Day Celebration. Live music, free hot dogs and free admission. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon.

July 4. Manzanita Fourth of July Celebration. Begin with a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Fire Hall, then enjoy the Parade at 1 p.m. and end your day with fireworks on the beach beginning at 10 p.m. Manzanita, Oregon. 877-368-5100.

