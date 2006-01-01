Time Lapse Video of Oregon Coast, Manzanita Area

Published 05/29/2011

(Manzanita, Oregon) – It's not every day you can visit the Oregon coast and see two hours of the day in just a few minutes, and see a few miles of beach at the same time.

This is the fun and miracle of time lapse photography, however, as this time Oregon Coast Beach Connection explores Manzanita in time and space.

The little town is just a bit shy of Cannon Beach – about 18 miles – and about 13 miles north of Rockaway Beach. The latter town lays on the southern side of the Nehalem Bay, while Manzanita, Wheeler and Nehalem more or less cap its northern end.

The video actually starts at Wheeler and the Nehalem Bay, and then zooms in on Neahkahnie Mountain, after which you wind up in Manzanita itself.

You initially see the beach of from the vegetation line, looking out at Neahkahnie Mountain, where this technology allows you to watch cloud formations roll over the mountain and the beach, and giant spots of sunshine follow in between them.

The video takes you down on the beach to watch more of the shifting sunlight and clouds, looking at the northern end and then the southern part of the beach.

Above Manzanita, you hit one of the most dramatic viewing spots along the entire Oregon coast: at the overlooks at Neahkahnie. The Pacific Ocean looks especially inviting from here when the sun shines, infusing it with a deep blue that makes it look almost drinkable and tasty.

There is a lot to check out in Manzanita and the Nehalem Bay area, although it’s a tiny town with what looks like not much to it. It’s still quite uncommercialized, although it contains some memorable restaurants and lodgings. It’s even got a surprisingly active nightlife element for such a small area.

The song is done by Portland band Jonah, called "Good Enough." It is purchasable at www.JonahTheBand.com.

More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.....

More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net