Oregon Coast in February: Previewing Manzanita, Rockaway, Tillamook

Published 01/12/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Looking ahead to the wintry month of February on the north Oregon coast, there's plenty to do in Tillamook County – more than just revel in Valentine's Day. This preview of next month's events begins with Rockaway Beach, Tillamook and other parts of south Tillamook County, ending with a look at the Nehalem Bay area (above: Rockaway Beach and one of its Twin Rocks seen extremely close).

February 3-4. Live theater: “The Mousetrap.” Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts Community Playhouse. 12th & Ivy streets. Tickets available at Diamond Art Jewelers, 503-842-7940. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-7036. www.tillamooktheater.com.

February 3. Rockaway Beach Park & Rec Spaghetti Feed & Silent Auction. Rockaway Beach City Hall. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

February 11. Rockaway Beach Lion’s Club Pancake Breakfast. Lion’s Club Building. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2199 or 503-355-3010.

February 21. St. Alban’s Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper. 5-7 p.m. St. Alban’s Church. 2102 Sixth St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-6192.

WHEELER, NEHALEM, MANZANITA

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Thursday. Letterpress Open Studio. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact Sarah to schedule a session at accidentalpress@gmail.com. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Saturday. Fiber Arts Group. Come and knit, crochet, quilt, spin, embroider, sew or weave. 10:30 a.m. Free. T-SPOT Yarn, Tea and Chocolate Shop. 144 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7768.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7868. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

February 13. Art Night. A variety of open art projects. A small fee is charged for supplies. 7-9 p.m. Contact Jane Knapp for details at 503-368-3901. Manzanita, Oregon.

February 18. Manzanita Writers’ Series. Author to be announced. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

February 25. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $6. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

