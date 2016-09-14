Oregon Coast's Tillamook County Sees Unique Events in Coming Weeks

Published 09/14/2016 at 5:21 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Second Summer and early fall present a dizzying array of fun and festivals on the north Oregon coast, with many engaging examples hiding in the Tillamook County towns of Manzanita, Pacific City, Garibaldi and even Netarts. (Above: Manzanita, in Tillamook County).

The pace simply quickens over the next few weeks. Here's a preview of September and October events in the area that are truly unique.

The Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic and Brew Fest brings hundreds to the north Oregon coast town of Pacific City on September 16 – 18. It draws professional surfers from all over the Northwest every September. More than 150 athletes from around the region compete in 20 minute heats for two consecutive days.

The event offers a great combination of live music, beer, and of course the longboard surfing contest. Join the heats and shoot the curl or enjoy watching the competition. There will be a silent auction, awards ceremony and bonfire party. Pelican Brewing is hosting The Brew Fest on Saturday, September 17 from Noon to 6 p.m. on the beach by the Cape Kiwanda parking lot. www.capekiwandalongboardclassic.com

Dogs pretty much take over the charming burgh of Manzanita on September 18, with the Muttzanita Festival.

Whether you own a dog or just enjoy the company of furry friends, there is still time to delight in the dog days of what is known as “second summer” here on the Oregon coast. It's the warmest time of the year.

Bring your four-legged friend to the 8th annual Muttzanita Festival and enjoy a variety of fun-filled activities and events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and continues throughout the day, or you can pre-register at www.muttzanita.com/registration. The $15 Muttzanita Card buys admission for you and your pooch to all events throughout the day.

Activities include a pet parade, pet talent show, Chuck-It contest, musical chairs and a pet costume contest. Pet photography is available throughout the day. Additionally, there will be a Pet Emergency Preparedness booth, vendor and product demonstrations, a silent and live auction, and Canine Good Citizen Testing. www.muttzanita.com

On September 24, the Nehalem Bay elevates trash to new heights, with the annual CARTM’s famed Trashion Show in Nehalem. Celebrate the art of turning waste materials into wearable “trashion,” starting 7 p.m. in the newly renovated NCRD Theater in Nehalem.

The Trashion Fashion runway show is followed by the Upcycle dance party. The party features music by DJ Yerstruly, delicious bites from The Bleu Eyed Baker, beer, wine and other beverages. Tickets purchased in advance are $25 and are available at CARTM Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at Creative Fabrics in Wheeler. Tickets at the door are $30, if available. For more information, call 503-368-7764. www.cartm.org/here-comes-the-trashion-showupcycle-party

In the tiny town of Netarts, September 30 brings the Burn & Blister – a rollicking display of eating finesse. The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge is hosting Burn & Blister from 10–11 p.m. on that Friday. The winner of this contest will win $500 cash for being the first person to finish eating ten scorching hot wings. The Schooner Restaurant is located at 2065 Boat Basin Road in Netarts. For more information, call 503-815-9900. www.theschooner.net/calendar-of-events

On October 1, there's more eating contests in Netarts with Shuck & Swallow. Teams of two have the chance to win $1,000 in this year’s Shuck & Swallow at The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge. From Noon to 5 p.m., teams of two will compete to the most oysters in ten minute - one shucks and one swallows.

Qualifying time trials begin at Noon. Finals start at 4 p.m. The Schooner Restaurant is located at 2065 Boat Basin Road in Netarts. For more information, call 503-815-9900. www.theschooner.net/calendar-of-events

October 8 brings to Pacific City its own Oktoberfest. It’s time to raise your glass and give cheers to Pacific City’s first annual Oktoberfest celebration on from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hosted by the Kiawanda Community Center, this non-profit fundraiser will benefit the Community Center, the Nestucca Valley Athletic Supporters and the Community Arts Project. The celebration will include youth activities, games, prizes and a selection of local craft beers, fine wines, traditional German food and live music. www.kiawanda.com

Garibaldi hosts the North Coast Salmon Rendezvous on October 26-28, an angling event that is entering its 32nd year. Anglers enjoy two full days of fishing with professional guides (or highly qualified anglers), outstanding food, friendly competition, and an auction.

Funds generated support the development of a winter Chinook fishery in Tillamook-area rivers and acquire strategic pieces of property for public access. The winning four-person team of this points-based competition wins beautiful trophies and a package of items that in the past has consisted of custom jackets as well as new premium rods. Don’t wait to sign-up as returning participants have priority seats. To get on the list, contact jackandtina@centurylink.net. www.salmonrendezvous.com. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours - More of this area below:









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted