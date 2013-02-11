November N. Oregon Coast Preview for Tillamook, Pacific City, Manzanita, Rockaway

Published 11/02/2013

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Looking for fun things to engage in around the north Oregon coast's Tillamook County in November? Those little towns of Garibaldi, Pacific City, Wheeler, Manzanita, Tillamook and Rockaway Beach continue the frivolity. In fact the holidays just start getting heated up around there. See the preview of November's calendar of events in this part of the north Oregon coast.

Every Wednesday. Clog Dancing. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 U.S. Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. ‎rockawaybeach.net.

Every Thursday. Line Dancing. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 U.S. Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. ‎rockawaybeach.net.

Every Saturday. Bingo. Sponsored by the Lions Club. 6 p.m. Rockaway Beach Lions Club. 268 S. Anchor St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2199. ‎

Ongoing. Special Dinner Events at Pelican Pub & Brewery. November 4 is Naturally Oregon Dinner Special at the Pelican, November 5 is Trivia Night. November 6 is Dine Out For Schools at the Pelican. The Pelican Pub & Brewery's popular Dine Out For Schools campaign donates 10% of all sales after 4:00pm on Wednesdays to the local Nestucca Valley School District and Neskowin Valley School. In prior years, the Pelican raised funds to help send students to Outdoor School, on various educational field trips and helped to purchase rewards for the Positive Behavior Program at the elementary school. 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7007. www.pelicanbrewery.com.

November 8. Local artist Eric Sappington will be playing acoustic guitar from 6pm to 8pm. Stimulus is a perfect environment to relax and just listen, or join some friends for a casual night out. Beer from Pelican Pub & Brewery will be available for purchase, along with specialty treats, and Stimulus' full drink menu. Stimulus Cafe. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-4661

November 9-16. Oregon Recycling Awareness Week. Tillamook Transfer Station. 1315 Ekloff Road. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-3975.

November 16. Salmon Dinner at the Pelican and November 28 Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the Pelican Pub & Brewery. 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7007. www.pelicanbrewery.com.

November 22, 23, 29, 30. Live theater: “Inspecting Carol.” Presented by the Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts. TAPA Barn. 12th and Ivy streets. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-7940. www.tillamooktheater.com.

November 29. Christmas Tree Lighting. Ocean’s Edge Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

November 29-30. Holiday Gift Fair. Rockaway Beach City Hall. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-8108.

November 29-30. Garibaldi Museum Open House. 112 Garibaldi Ave. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411. garibaldimuseum.com.

In Wheeler, Manzanita, Nehalem Bay and Nehalem.

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 7. Storytime for Grownups with Liz Cole. Actress Liz Cole from Seinfeld, Star Trek Deep Space Nine and Star Trek the Next Generation will read funny and moving stories. Refreshments and early seating at 6:30 p.m. Reading 7-8:30 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 9, 23. Special Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 14. Book Group. Discuss Christopher Lord and The Edwin Drood Murders before the author’s appearance in Manzanita on November 17. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Manzanita Library. 571 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-6665.

November 16. Manzanita Writers Series: Christopher Lord. Author Christopher Lord reads from The Edwin Drood Murders. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 23. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

