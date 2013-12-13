N. Oregon Coast Museum Gets Ready for Holiday Event, Asks for Donations

Published 10/18/2013

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Plans are in the beginning stages for one of the north Oregon coast's favorite holiday events. The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum’s only fundraiser, the Festival of Trees, will have its tenth anniversary this time around, to be held on December 13.

The Museum is asking the community for donations of bird-themed ornaments that will be placed on a community tree entitled “Birds of a Feather.”

“This will give an opportunity for those who can’t decorate an entire tree to participate in the fun,” said Carla Albright, a Festival committee member.

“We have chosen to dedicate this year’s proceeds toward a bird watching station at Kilchis Point Reserve,” said museum director Gary Albright. “There are amazing bird populations along Tillamook Bay, both migratory and permanent, and we want to protect those species while also providing a safe place for our visitors to observe them.”

Those wishing to drop off donations of bird ornaments, tiny bird houses, and/or nests can do so during regular museum hours, 10 AM to 4 PM Tuesday through Sunday from now until Thanksgiving. The donations will be placed on the tree by volunteers and the decorated tree will remain in the Museum for the holiday season.

The Festival’s Gala Event and Silent Auction will take place Friday, December 13, 2013, from 5:30 to 8:00 PM. Tickets go on sale November 19 at the Pioneer Museum. For more information, please call the museum at 503-842-4553 or visit www.tcpm.org.

