Oregon Coast May Preview: Rockaway, Pacific City, Manzanita, Tillamook

Published 04/12/2012

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Tillamook County in May begins to heat up with that pre-summer energy, not the least of which is the kick-off to the season with Memorial Day weekend. North Oregon coast towns like Garibaldi, Oceanside, Nehalem, Wheeler, Bay City and Pacific City boast a bevy of fun to-do’s and must-do’s, including train rides, the big blues fest at the Nehalem Bay Winery, lots of ongoing art events and theater and food happenings around Tillamook (above: Rockaway Beach).

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays 5 -8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Thursday. Letterpress Open Studio. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact Sarah to schedule a session at accidentalpress@gmail.com. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Saturday. Fiber Arts Group. Come and knit, crochet, quilt, spin, embroider, sew or weave. 10:30 a.m. Free. T-SPOT Yarn, Tea and Chocolate Shop. 144 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7768.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. An opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503--368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Friday and Saturday. Bingo. Sponsored by the Lions Club. 6 p.m. Lions Clubhouse. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

May 3, 10, 17. Line Dancing. 1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 Highway 101 N. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

May 4. Taste of Italy dinner and silent auction. A benefit for Tillamook Habitat for Humanity. Italian food, salad bar, dessert bar, coffee and soda will be served. 5:30-8 p.m. $10 adults. $6 children. Tillamook Nazarene Church. 2611 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-7472.

May 5, 6, 12. Tillamook Forest Center presents Wildfire Awareness Week. Activities and demonstrations begin at 10:30 a.m. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Road (Hwy 6). Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800.

May 8. St. Alban’s Annual Ham Dinner. 5-7 p.m. St. Alban’s Church. 2102 Sixth St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-6192.

May 11-13. Rockaway Beach Kite Festival. Bring your kite and enjoy the festival. Rockaway Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-8108. www.rockawaybeach.net

May 13. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Mothers Day Lunch Train. Join us on this scenic excursion traveling between Garibaldi and Wheeler, enjoying views of Tillamook Bay, Nehalem Bay and the Pacific Ocean seated in enclosed dining cars.

1-4 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. www.ocsr.net.

May 18. Cruise-In. North Oregon Coast Law Enforcement and Tilla-Wheels annual cruise-in takes place downtown. This event is in support of the Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run. 6-10 p.m. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-2522.

May 19. Car Show and Shine. North Oregon Coast Law Enforcement and Tilla-Wheels Club present a car show and shine in the parking lot of the Tillamook Cheese Factory. 8 a.m. Tillamook, Oregon. www.tillamook.com/cheesefactory/index.html.

May 10. North Oregon Coast Symphony Concert. Performing “French Connection.” Rockaway Beach Community Church. 3 p.m. $10. Children under 12 free. 400 S. Third St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0936.

May 18-20. Manzanita Open Golf Tournament. For more information contact the Nehalem Bay Area Chamber at 877-368-5100. Manzanita, Oregon.

May 25-26. Manzanita Library Book Sale. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

May 25-26. Live theater: “Never Kiss a Naughty Nanny.” Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts Community Playhouse. 12th & Ivy streets. Tickets available at Diamond Art Jewelers, 503-842-7940. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-7036. www.tillamooktheater.com.

May 26. St. Mary’s Pancake Breakfast. The annual fundraiser sponsored by Meals for Seniors. St. Mary’s By the Sea Catholic Church. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

May 26. Tillamook County Master Gardener Association Plant Sale. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tillamook County Fairgrounds. 4603 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-3433.

May 26. Sunset Dinner Train. Join us on this scenic excursion traveling between Garibaldi and Wheeler, enjoying views of Tillamook Bay, Nehalem Bay and the Pacific Ocean seated in enclosed dining cars. 6:15 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. www.ocsr.net.

May 26. Memorial Weekend Blues Festival. Live music and barbecue. 6-10 p.m. $5. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 888-368-9463.

May 27. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

May 27. Fish fry. Sponsored by the Garibaldi Lions. Noon-5 p.m. Adults $10. Kids 10 and under $5. Old Mill Marina. 210 Third St. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-0322. www.oldmill.us.

