North Coast's Historical Society Holds Dinner and Meeting Open to Public

Published 01/18/2013

(Tillamook, Oregon) – The Tillamook County HIstorical Society annual meeting and dinner comes at a new time this year, and with a theme revolving around World War II. The yearly affair takes place on Sunday, January 27 at 2 p.m., at the Officers Mess Hall at the Port of Tillamook Bay. (Above: Tillamook Bay, looking towards Garibaldi)

Gary Albright, head of the museum, has agreed to bring the two giant record books from the Museum. These books, assembled in the early 1940s, were intended to recognize every person from Tillamook County who served in WWII. For most from this part of the north Oregon coast, there is a photo and a military and a family history.

“If your loved one is not in this book, it is not too late to be included. Ruby Fry Matson at the Pioneer Museum has the proper forms,” said Diane Colcord of the museum.

The newly renovated Officers Mess Hall provides plenty of parking and easy access. When you drive onto Blimp Blvd, then veer left to Officer’s Row and follow to the Mess Hall, previously the Superintendent’s Offices.

This year, the group will be voting on changes to the the bylaws from the traditional fourth Monday evening of January to a January Sunday afternoon. The group will also be voting on new officers. For Tillamook locals: please contact current president Karen Hirte if you would be interested in serving on the board or as an officer.

The historic fun starts at 2 p.m. and the meal will be catered by Pacific Restaurant. The cost will be $15.00. The menu includes: Seasonal Fruit & Spinach Salad, Raspberry vinaigrette; Tillamook aged white cheddar, candied nuts; Classic caesar salad, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese; Beef Stew and Baked Vegetarian Pasta; Sweet Rolls and Corn Bread; Bread-pudding w/ Caramel Sauce. It also comes with coffee, tea and water service.

A brief meeting will follow the meal, followed by Albright's lecture.

If you are wanting to attend, the meeting and dinner are open to the public. Planning on You do not have to be a member of the Historical Society. Call Sally Rissel at 503-965-6973 or Diane Colcord at 503-815-8477 by January 22.

More photos of Tillamook and surrounding area below, and links to Tillamook County lodging.

Cape Lookout

Garibaldi

Oceanside

