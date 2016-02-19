Oregon's Tillamook Coast Spring Preview Full of Big Events

Published 02/19/2016 at 4:01 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – Tillamook County is getting ready to fire up the fun in the springtime with a dizzying array of large-scale events in the towns of Tillamook, Garibaldi, Pacific City, Rockaway Beach and Oceanside. The preview of amusement and diversions begins in late February, but the pace keeps up through May with music, marathons, birds, bulls and a one-of-a-kind crab race. (Photo: Pacific City, where lots happens this spring).

On February 27 in Tillamook, it's the Three Capes Relay. It's a marathon relay with a view through six state parks and two national wildlife refuges. You'll zip through Cape Kiwanda State Park, Tierra Del Mar, Cape Meares, Cape Lookout State Park, Oceanside and more. Cost $150 per five-person team, $85 per two-person team, $65 per solo marathoner.

www.threecapesrelay.oregoncoastalflowers.com

On March 5 in Tillamook, check out the kooky Bulls & Barrels. The Tillamook County Fairgrounds proudly presents a new event coming to the pavilion. This family-friendly venue will include a full line up of western saddle events, Mutton Bustin’ for the little cowpokes, barrel racing and for the main attraction, some of the toughest bull riding action on the coast, provided by Howell Rodeo. Cost is $10 per person for main event; play day starts at 9:30 a.m., doors open at 5:30 for the "main event" bucking bulls. www.tillamookcountyhealthmatters.org

The Garibaldi Crab Races is a small-town tradition not to be missed, happening March 12-13 in Garibaldi. Where else can you see human participants yell, shout, bang their hands on inclined wooden race lanes, and even use psychic powers (as long as they don’t touch the crabs) to cajole their sideway-running charges to tumble over the finish line? Individuals and teams come from all over the country to line up in competition next to the locals. Winners – the human ones anyway – earn prizes. As for the Dungeness crabs, well, they may be found in one of the specialty dishes served up for the folks who come just to eat, drink local brews and wine and have fun watching this hilarious spectacle. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.visitgaribaldi.com

On April 9-10, the town of Tillamook boasts its Annual Headlight Herald Home & Garden Show. The two-day event includes a variety of vendors offering windows, gutters, landscaping, home furnishings, candles and the always-popular selection of antique and resale vendors. Throughout the day, the Tillamook County Master Gardeners will provide free gardening demonstrations (topics to be announced). They will also have a booths at the event in case you have a question not addressed at the seminars. Trade show hours are10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Tillamook Co. Fairgrounds. Free parking, free admission. www.tillamookheadlightherald.com

One of the biggest on this part of the Oregon coast happens April 29 to May 1 with Pacific City's Birding & Blues Festival. Lose your blues and take flight. A non-profit community festival whose mission is to provide a community driven event that is both informative and entertaining that celebrates the spring migration of birds and the natural resources of south Tillamook County. The events of the festival will provide educational, cultural, recreational and economic opportunities to the residents and businesses of Pacific City and attract visitors of all ages and skill levels. Held at the Kiawanda Community Center. Festival pass is $35. www.birdingandblues.org

More beachy dreams are aloft in Rockaway Beach on May 27 – 30 with the Rockaway Beach Kite Festival. Located at Ocean’s Edge Wayside featuring professional and amateur kite fliers. The sponsor, American Kite Fliers Association, is the largest organized group of kite flyers in the world and travels all over to spread the joy of kiting to people of all ages and skills. www.facebook.com/RockawayKiteFestival/

On May 28 in Garibaldi, it's the Blessing of the Fleet. Every year since 1981 on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, fishing village residents and visitors, gather at the Coast Guard Memorial to remember those local members of the fishing and maritime industries whose lives have been lost at sea. Prayer ceremonials are steered for the safety of those who continue to earn their living on the water. This event features Coast Guard personnel, guest speakers and local and regional dignitaries. Afterward, units of the local fishing fleet, led by a Coast Guard vessel, head out to sea to place flowers on the ocean. www.visitgaribaldi.com. See the Tillamook Coast website.

