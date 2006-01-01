Oregon Coast in November: Pacific City, Tillamook, Rockaway, Manzanita

Published 10/15/2011

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Tillamook County in November is quite the mish-mash of food feasts, music, theater, art gatherings and holiday events. The little towns of Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Garibaldi, Wheeler, Nehalem, Pacific City, Tillamook and even the village of Cape Meares don't get shy during these early winter weeks, and in fact things heat up a little as the holidays get closer (above: Manzanita).

The November preview begins in the southern county, with the towns around Manzanita following:

Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook and Rockaway

November 2-4. North Coast Salmon Rendezvous. Swiss Hall. 4605 Brookfield Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. (503) 842-6313

November 26. Lighting of the Tree. Bring an ornament that can withstand the winter weather. Carols will be sung. Rockaway Beach Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

November 26-27. Holiday Gift Fair. Handmade crafts, food, and community fun. Rockaway Beach Civic Center. 276 Hwy 101 South. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-9600.

November 25-26. Cape Meares 10th Annual Exhibit and Sale. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Little Red School House Community Center. 4th Street, Cape Meares, Oregon. (503) 842-3581

Wheeler, Manzanita and Nehalem

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Thursday. Letterpress Open Studio. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact Sarah to schedule a session at accidentalpress@gmail.com. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. Work at your own level, no instructor. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $12. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 4. Live music: The Singing Knives and the Cedar Shakes. 7-10 p.m. $5. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 4-6. Dark & Stormy Book Weekend. Events include workshops and a reading from New York Times bestselling author Chelsea Cain. (Her new book, The Night Season, takes place in Portland during a massive storm.) Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 5. Writing From Life: Flash Fiction. Instructor Mindy Hardwick leads exercises to help mine the memory for ideas, and turn those ideas into flash fiction. 10 a.m.-noon. $25. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 5. Picture Book Workshop. How easy is it to write a picture book and how can the knowledge of picture book writing help writers who are working on longer stories? 1:30-3:30 p.m. $25. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 6. Funding Your Creative Project. Grant writing tips for the visual, literary and performing artist. Bring a brown bag for lunch. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $65-$95. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

November 26. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $6. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

