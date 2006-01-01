N. Coast April Preview: Pacific City, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook

Published 03/15/2013

(Pacific City, Oregon) - The part of the north Oregon coast that houses Pacific City, Oceanside, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Rockaway Beach and Manzanita does not stay quiet this time of year. Indeed, April brings clog dancing, the big birding and blues festival, and loads of music and other celebrations.

The preview begins with southern Tillamook County towns, and then features Wheeler and Manzanita.

Every Tuesday. Clog Dancing. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 US Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. rockawaybeach.net.

Every Thursday. Line Dancing. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 US Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. rockawaybeach.net.

Every Saturday. Bingo. Sponsored by the Lions Club. 6 p.m. Rockaway Beach Lions Club. 268 S. Anchor St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2199. ‎

April 6-7. Headlight Herald Home and Garden Show. Tillamook County Fairgrounds. 4603 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-7535.

April 6. 39th Annual Celebration at Nehalem Bay Winery. Snacks, wine specials, and music. Family friendly. 1-5 p.m. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-9463.

April 12-14. Annual Birding & Blues Festival. Kiawanda Community Center. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-392-4340.

WHEELER, NEHALEM, MANZANITA

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

April 2. Photo Salon. Photographers, fans and collectors are invited to a salon focusing on the art of photography. For more information contact Gene Dieken at service@neahkahnie.net. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

April 6-7. Beach and Bay Poetry Weekend. On Saturday, attend workshops by poets Stephanie Lenox and John Morrison, and a reading by the poets, followed by a community open mic. On Sunday, the Bay City Arts Center hosts a lunch with an open mic and poem launch moderated by Nancy Slavin. Event will include door prizes, laughter, and poetry appreciation. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

April 10, 17, 24. Still Life Oil Painting Class. Learn still life oil painting techniques with Bjorn Lundeen. Contact bjornlundeen@hotmail.com with questions. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.$60 for three sessions, $15 materials fee. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

April 13. Special Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

April 18. Live music: Kathryn Claire and Hanz Araki, with Naia. Kathryn Claire and Hanz Araki from Portland, Oregon will be sharing a show with Naia from Portland, Maine. Two Celtic duos from two great towns for one amazing night of music. 7:30-10 p.m. $10. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. thecelticconspiracy.com/about.

April 20. Manzanita Writers’ Series: Jim Lynch. Author Jim Lynch reads from his book Truth Like the Sun. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

April 27. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

