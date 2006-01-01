World War II Aircraft Rides Now Offered on N. Oregon Coast

Published 06/20/2012

(Tillamook, Oregon) – It's up into the wild blue yonder for some visitors to the Oregon coast, as the Tillamook Air Museum now features airplane rides in a few select vintage aircraft on two days per month from now until September.

Photos courtesy Lyle Jansma of AeroCapture Images.

It's called “Soaring With the Warbirds,” and it begins by offering rides in the Museum's P-51 Mustang, J2F-6 Duck, PT-17 Stearman and T-6 Texan. These only happen on two days in each month in July, August and September. Curator Christian Gurling said if the program is successful it could be expanded to include other aircraf in the Museum's collection that have two seats (such as the SBD Dauntless, TBM Avenger and many others).

“Climbing into and flying in one of these magnificently restored aircraft is like taking a step back in time,” Gurling said. “It can't help but make you appreciate all of the sacrifices that were made on our part by the 'greatest generation.' “

The rides are 30 minutes as these rare WWII aircraft take you over area beaches, rivers, a lighthouse and the thick coastal forests surrounding this part of Tillamook County. The flight days are dependent on weather, of course, and may get canceled if conditions are not right.

“This is something unique in our area (the Northwest) and we are very fortunate to be be able to offer these experiences to our visitors,” Gurling said.

Call for exact times and cost 503-842-1130. Tillamook Air Museum. 6030 Hangar Rd. Tillamook, Oregon. www.tillamookair.com

