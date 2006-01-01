Good Holiday Weather for Oregon, Coast - Snow Possible Later

Published 11/25/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Some nice Thanksgiving travel weather is in store for most of Oregon, including a somewhat sunny Oregon coast. Even areas around Portland, Salem and Eugene will be pleasant for the holiday, and lows won't be so freezing as they have been lately. (Above: wreck of the Peter Iredale, near Astoria).

However, at least one weatherman in the northwest is predicting the possibility of snow next, perhaps even close to the valley floor.

The forecast looks good this week for Oregon coast towns like Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats. It will be a tad warmer than inland, with daytime highs around 50 degrees and the lows at night in the mid 40's, which is at least five degrees higher than the nighttime lows for Portland and other inland towns. The Willamette Valley area will still have lows around the upper 30's and lower 40's, which will be not quite as chilly as this current week has been.

Steve Pierce, president of the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, said there may be a change blowing in the wind – a cold wind – coming early next week.

"For the past several days, computer weather model guidance continues to indicate the possibility of a colder weather pattern spreading across the entire Pacific Northwest early next week. If this pattern change is to verify, snowfall levels would likely fall to the lowest levels of the season as modified arctic air spreads across the region,” Pierce said.

This will not affect holiday travel for Thanksgiving, and Pierce is not positive this will play out. But it does look like a fairly high chance.

“Models are however in very good agreement suggesting this change, which is quite impressive for 7-8 days out,” Pierce said. “The potential is certainly there, but it is not a guarantee at the present time. Further updates will be forthcoming as details come into better focus."

Look for partly sunny conditions on Thanksgiving on the Oregon coast, moving to mostly cloudy and some rain possible over the weekend. According to the National Weather Service, Monday looks to be cloudy with rain likely.

See the Oregon coast weather page for further details, and the general Oregon weather section for weather around the state. See here for Holiday Lodging Advice, Availability for Thanksgiving on the Oregon Coast.

More Oregon Coast below:

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted