Three Capes Spring Break Highlights on the Oregon Coast: Pacific City, Oceanside

Published 03/19/2013

(Pacific City, Oregon) – One of the big treasured secrets among Oregon coast visitors who are in-the-know is the Three Capes Loop, which runs along the coastline as Highway 101 darts inland a few miles. This is a constant stream of forested and beachy fun for all ages. (Above: Cape Kiwanda)

There are, of course, three capes along the Three Capes Loop: Cape Kiwanda, Cape Lookout and Cape Meares.

Cape Meares

Things really start at the northern end, at Cape Meares. That headland is full of enough distractions to last a day on its own, including a lighthouse, a trippy tree called the Octopus Tree, hiking trails and some of the most incredible views on the entire coastline.

Just south of there you'll find Oceanside, a tiny, hidden village but again stuffed with enough attractions and distractions to fill a whole day. Nearby Netarts and its bay are hot for crabbing.

Oceanside

Cape Lookout State Park, the headland called Cape Lookout and some stunning viewpoints sit just south of there. Cape Lookout has more than five miles worth of hiking opportunities, including a very secret beach just below the cape.

Just south of that cape is Sand Lake Recreation Area and Whalen Island State Park. This is known as the “other dunes” area of the Oregon coast, where massive sand dunes beckon hordes of ATV'ers and campers.

Cape Lookout State Park

Capping off the southern end of the Three Cape Loop is glorious Pacific City and its towering Cape Kiwanda, where a seemingly endless array of civilized and wild delights are tucked into one tiny town.

Some highlights in the area include two packages offered by the Cottages at Cape Kiwanda during all of March and April.

Surf’s Up! Package. Try your hand at surfing in the Pacific Ocean. You will receive a private lesson from a “real” surfer dude with all the gear you’ll need from Moment Surf Company. Before you know it you’ll be riding the waves and having the time of your life. They’ll even throw in a t-shirt and lunch at Ben and Jeff’s Burgers & Tacos to keep your energy up.

Package includes 2 hour surfing lesson, 24 hour rental of wetsuit, hood, booties, gloves and board, Moment surf Shop logoed T-shirt, lunch and soda from Ben and Jeff’s Burgers and tacos. From $499 per night.

Anderson's Viewpoint

Coastal Creature Package. Spend the day getting up close and personal with the creatures residing in the tide pools at Cape Kiwanda. When you’re finished you can enjoy a special treat with your family and take a trip to the Oregon Coast Aquarium to learn about the sea’s marine life that live in the ocean along the Pacific Northwest Coast.

While there you may be able to kiss a sea lion or shake hands with an octopus. Your family will remember this stay at the Cottages for years to come.

Package includes: Sand buckets, magnifying glass, 4 ice cream cone certificates, tide pool field guide, tide book and 2 adult and 2 child tickets to the Oregon Coast aquarium. From $475 per night.

The Cottages at Cape Kiwanda, located in Pacific City, Oregon, offers 2 and 3-bedroom oceanfront suites, some pet friendly, with uncompromising luxury. Amenities include fireplace, full kitchen, pampering linens, Jacuzzi tub, Concierge service. Onsite mini-spa offering oceanfront massage. Visit www.KiwandaCottages.com or call 866 571-0605 for more information.

More on Oceanside, Netarts and Pacific City at the virtual tour

