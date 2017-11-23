Oregon Coast Holiday Weekend Travel Advice, Weather, Waves, Roads

Published 11/23/2017 at 5:55 PM PDT - Updated 11/23/2017 at 6:15 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Expect the busiest holiday travel times to be on Sunday, highways that are really wet at times, some high water on Oregon coast roadways but some good moments of sun. The forecast for weather may not be great for the beaches, but traveling to and from the coastline won't be much of a problem, nor will finding lodging for the weekend. (Above: Newport's Moolack Beach).

A host of different facts and statistics for those traveling this holiday weekend will mean mostly pleasant times but a few annoyances, mostly in traffic – and the vast majority of that will be for those motoring up and down I-5.

Meanwhile, waves will be putting a decent show along the Oregon coast over the holiday, especially on rocky stretches like those around Oceanside, Yachats or Depoe Bay. Wave height will be in the mid teens – primarily around 12 to 15 feet – through Monday. Look for good wave action on those rocky spots, but stay well clear of them and jetties, and be sure to watch from a distance.

Beachcombing should be mostly safe, however be cautious in the mid afternoons as high tides will be of a medium concern in many areas, up around 8 feet.

According to the Portland office of AAA, the busiest travel times are behind Oregonians: that was Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunday is expected to be another dense period of traffic, but not nearly as much, said AAA's Marie Dodds.

“You can avoid the biggest traffic bottlenecks if you can travel outside of these times,” said Dodds. “Still, plan on lots of company whenever you go. Give yourself extra time to make it to your destination.”

Roughly 556,600 Oregonians will drive over the holiday weekend, and it's expected to be some of the heaviest travel period in years because of good economic conditions. This is in spite of gas prices: they are the most expensive since 2014, about 40 cents a gallon more than last year.

On the Oregon coast, travel to and from the beaches should pose no issues, although some delays due to accidents were reported on Highway 18 and Highway 26 on Thanksgiving. Some stretches of Highway 101 are experiencing extremely high water, such as south of Seaside, which is causing delays.

Lodgings on the coast have room aplenty, although you may have some trouble finding kitchen units. Most hotels, motels and vacation rental agencies are at about half full for the weekend. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Weather on the coast will be mostly cloudy through Monday, but with some sun breaks. Rain will be scattered but heavy at times, possibly as high as half an inch on some days. See Oregon Coast Weather - See Oregon Coast Traffic Conditions.





















