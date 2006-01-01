Thanksgiving Dining on Oregon Coast

Published 11/26/2013

(Oregon Coast) – What restaurants are open along the Oregon coast for Thanksgiving? Surprisingly, quite a few, even for the smaller villages.

This overview is just a quick glance. Many restaurants have limited menus and very limited hours in the afternoon, but others are operating quite normally. You'll have to call each about their individual prices and menus.

In the Seaside area, those with buffets for Thanksgiving include Boardwalk Restaurant at Shilo Oceanfront Resort, Guido & Vito’s Italian Cuisine, Finn’s Fish House, McKeown’s Restaurant & Bar, Pig & Pancake, Seaside Oceanfront Inn Restaurant, Salvatore’s Café and Pub at Best Western Ocean View Resort, and the Twisted Fish Steakhouse. Times and prices vary for these buffets, and some restaurants have their regular menus as well. In Gearhart, the McMenamins Sand Trap also has a holiday menu, while the Seaside Brewing Company is open with its regular menu.

Up on Highway 26, Camp 18 Restaurant is also serving a buffet.

Those in Cannon Beach serving Thanksgiving dinners is the cafe at Cannon Beach Hotel, the Christian Conference Center, Morris’ Fireside, the Lumberyard Restaurant at the north end of town and the Wayfarer with its ocean view. EVOO cooking school will also be open that day.

In Manzanita, Neahkahnie Bistro will be open limited hours while Terra Cotta Cafe will be open regular hours.

In Pacific City, Pelican Pub & Brewery has a special buffet as well. 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7007. www.pelicanbrewery.com.

In Lincoln City, those serving holiday dinners or buffets include Siletz Bay Buffet at Chinook Winds, Lil' Sambo's, Maxwell’s, Side Door Café, Grandma’s Kitchen and Mist. Fathoms Restaurant at Inn at Spanish Head has their dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 541-996-2161.

In Depoe Bay, those holding buffets are Gracie's Sea Hag and the Depoe Bay Inn (formerly Harbor Lights Inn) (541-765-2322). Just north of town, in nearby Lincoln Beach and Gleneden Beach, those hosting buffets include Jack's, the Surfrider and restaurant at Salishan Resort. The Wing Wa restaurant in Depoe Bay is open regular hours.

For the Newport area, look for holiday grub from Chalet Restaurant & Bakery, Cecil's Dirty Apron, Chalet Restaurant & Bakery, Fish Tales Café, Georgie's Beachside Grill and Bridges Restaurant & Lounge at the Embarcadero.

In Yachats, the Adobe Restaurant is serving Thanksgiving buffet from 1 pm to 7 pm.

For holiday lodging openings, see Holiday Lodging Advice for Thanksgiving on the Oregon Coast.

