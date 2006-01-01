Follow Oregon Coast updates at

Oregon Coast Thanksgiving Survival Guide

Published 11//23/2011

(Oregon Coast) – It's now become one of the bigger holidays on the Oregon coast, with family traditions among many taking them to the beaches. With the storms of this past week, road issues created by the weather and the usual factors of lodging and restaurants, there's a lot of travel advice you need before you go (above: Depoe Bay).

Most lodgings are reporting being almost full if not completely full, so a room or a vacation rental home may be hard to find unless you book well ahead of time. That was earlier this week that Oregon Coast Beach Connection received that word, so availability may already be quite less than before. Vacation rentals will be especially difficult to find if you didn't reserve it well in advance, as grabbing a whole house on the beach for the family and preparing Thanksgiving meals there has become a huge new tradition. Also because of this factor, kitchen units at hotels and motels are already largely gone.

Click here for Oregon coast lodgings that may still have openings, in places like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats.

Highway 18 is back open.

Traveling to and from the coast should not be any kind of problem at all, as rain and winds have already drastically subsided, and the route to Lincoln City on Highway 18 was reopened on Wednesday. It's also predicted that the flood situation just south of Seaside should subside at least a little, and it will soon be opened to lower profile vehicles. However, extreme caution will be urged there, as the water may not leave the road entirely for a while. ODOT will be asking cars to go no more than five miles per hour through that flood area.

The weather report calls for another storm to come through the coast and Portland area on Thanksgiving, but it will not be as large as the one just experienced. Because of this, there may be some minor flooding along parts of Highway 101 over the weekend. See Oregon Coast weather here.

By Friday, however, the sun is predicted to come out at least a little bit on the coast and conditions should be drying up over the weekend.

As to Oregon coast restaurants, a few are reporting being open for the holiday, but most are saying they are already reserved up. Cancellations do occur, so make sure to call ahead of time.

Some Thanksgiving openings include:

Stephanie Inn Restaurant, Cannon Beach. Reports being reserved, but call in case of cancellations. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 800-633-3466. www.stephanieinn.com

Pelican Pub & Brewery

The Wayfarer Restaurant, Cannon Beach. Reports being reserved, but call in case of cancellations. 1190 Pacific Drive. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1108. www.wayfarer-restaurant.com/

The Lumberyard Rotisserie and Grill, Cannon Beach. Third Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon (503) 436-0285. www.thelumberyardgrill.com

Rick's Roadhouse and Grill, Rockaway Beach. Serving a turkey dinner for under 10 bucks. Lots of football with music in between games. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2052. (Adult Dinning). www.beachconnection.net/ricks_roadhouse_rockaway/

Pelican Pub & Brewery Pacific City. Noon – 6 p.m. Buffet for only $25 per adult, $15 per child. 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7007. www.pelicanbrewery.com.

Fathoms Restaurant. Reports being full but urges to call in case of cancellations. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-1601 or 800-452-8127. www.spanishhead.com/site/restaurant.html]

Below: near Yachats

