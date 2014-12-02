Terrifying History of N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse Spotlighted in Cannon Beach

Published 02/12/2014

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum has recently opened the highly anticipated Terrible Tilly exhibit, spotlighting one of Oregon's more mysterious landmarks. The exhibit features the last remaining portion of the Lighthouse's Fresnel Lens, stories from former lighthouse keepers, as well as stories from the construction to its life after being decommissioned.

The exhibit is sponsored by the City of Cannon Beach and tells the tale of one of Oregon's most infamous lighthouses. Sitting a mile offshore, visible in a foggy distance from Cannon Beach and Seaside, it's a sight that has captivated generations. From its wild and dangerous construction background to its life as a columbarium, visitors will come to understand Tilly's nickname and why she was such a feat to construct, supply, man, and even remodel.

The Tillamook Rock Lighthouse is one of Oregon's few Nationally Registered historic sites. It began as a basaltic rock just over a mile from shore and was then molded by quarrymen into the iconic structure we see today.

At a date still to be determined, Executive Director, Elaine Murdy-Trucke will give a short presentation on the history of the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, followed by a presentation from former lighthouse keeper Lon Haynes. Haynes was stationed at the lighthouse from 1953 – 1957.

This exhibit is open to the public.

Gayle Ritt

Also coming up at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum: Gayle Ritt & Mike Soto will make their debut at the north Oregon coast venue on Friday, February 28th at 7:00 p.m.

Mike Soto - who plays the bass, vocals and guitar - has been performing around the Pacific NW over the past two decades and has been the driving force behind SLA and WildSeed, two busy working bands. He has been the host of numerous open mic and open jam sessions and continues to build and promote the musical community on the Westside.

A native of Flagstaff, Arizona, Ritt has been singing and performing most of her life. From the days as a singing waitress to playing for sold out audiences at the house of Blues -- her "considerable ability to create subtle, song specific arrangements," (Illinois Entertainer) and constant performing have made her a household name in Chicago. Ritt relocated to Portland after years of touring and recording music throughout the U.S.

Tickets are $10.00 adults and $2.00 children, complimentary refreshments will be provided. All proceeds will help fund upcoming events at the History Center; including future concerts, lectures, exhibits, and field trips.

Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. Corner of Sunset & Spruce, Cannon Beach, Oregon. cbhistory.org. 503.436.9301. More about Cannon Beach below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

