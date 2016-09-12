Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend

(Oregon Coast) – If you're not coming out to the beaches this weekend, you'll miss a lot. There will be big waves all weekend (and a bit of a breezy storm), lots of holiday events, and some interesting creatures to see both on shore and ocean. (Above: Depoe Bay with big waves and the holidays).

Here's the top ten reasons to come out.

December 10. Log Cabin Christmas Bazaar. You've probably never been to Netarts, have you? The tiny village near Oceanside – along the Three Capes Route – is hosting this lovely little Christmas bazaar. It comes complete with all kinds of hand-crafted gifts – and cookies. 2060 Bilyeu Ave. W. Netarts, Oregon. 503-354-2429.

Finding Bald Eagles. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is giving away some great wildlife secrets. They say wintering bald eagles occur in good numbers in the upper reaches of Tillamook Bay, and can best be seen Bayocean Road, which skirts the upper end of the bay. Spotting scopes are almost a requirement to find the birds in the distant spruce trees along the various rivers and sloughs that feed into the bay. (Above: bald eagles in Rockaway Beach, courtesy Patti Barry).





Whales Still A Thing. Whale spotting along these shores is still pretty good – although this weekend's high waves will present a problem for that. ODFW said Gray whales are always a treat to see and can often be spotted off the central and south coasts. It is common for gray whales to migrate to and from summer feeding grounds in the Bering Sea, passing by the Oregon coast.





Big Waves on Beaches. This weekend should produce some sizable waves, but it will be somewhat windy as well. On Friday combined seas will be up around 15 feet. On Saturday, they get downright enormous at 19 feet. On Sunday, waves drop down to about 14 feet combined seas.

Pyrosomes – Weird Creature Finds. Big winter storms have caused gobs of them to strand on the shores, found in all areas of the coast right now. It's called a pyrosome, and the ones found here are less than a foot. They are actually massive colonies of cloned creatures related to a kind of jellyfish called a salp.

Each individual is about 1 cm long – less than a third of an inch. They are all connected by tissue and in turn form this colony that looks like a plastic tube. The ones that are washing up are dead, but when they're alive they glow. See full article.

Glass Floats in Lincoln City. Through May 30, it's Finders Keepers on the Beach. There, colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach for you to find and keep – every day, weather permitting. If you find a float, bring it to the Visitor Center (540 NE Hwy 101) to receive your certificate of authenticity and a bio on the artist who made it. Throughout Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151.





December 10 is the 31st Annual Yachats Winter Celebration Opening Ceremony. It all begins with an official declaration of the opening of Yachats Winter Celebration (7 p.m.) followed by a brief talk by Mary Claire Crook about winter celebrations around the world. Little Log Church, W 3rd & Pontiac. At 7:30 pm everyone crosses the street for music and refreshments. From 7:30 to 8 p.m., the Sweet Adelines sing holiday harmonies a cappella at the Yachats Ladies Clubhouse (W 3rd & Pontiac in Yachats).





On Saturday and Sunday, step back in time to a Victorian-age lighthouse near Florence. It's the 21st annual Victorian Christmas Open House at the Heceta Light Keepers' House. The Queen Ann-style Keeper's House will be decorated with Victorian flourishes inside and out. Enjoy warm drinks and treats and performances by local musicians. Santa Claus will be there, and Oregon State Parks volunteers will offer historic tours of the lighthouse. Raffles, shuttle service, candle walk. 4 p.m. The parking fee is $5 or present your Oregon Coast Passport. The lightstation is located just 14 miles south of Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-3696.

Saturday: A Whale of a Christmas in Depoe Bay. The whale-watching capital of the coast gets really festive. Amid cheerful decorations and carolers, the Depoe Bay Christmas tree is lit. This truly magical event happens at the Whale Watch Center in downtown Depoe Bay. 541-765-288.



December 10: Holiday Mosaic Workshop at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Local artist Joanne Daschel will help you create a mosaic nightlight or a holiday ornament. $25, includes all materials. To register, email artist@joannedaschel.com. From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

