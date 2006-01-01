Tillamook County Spring Break: Pacific City, Oceanside, Rockaway, Oregon in March

Published 02/17/2013

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Spring will soon hit the lower Tillamook County towns of Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook and Rockaway Beach, and that means lots to do. The big whale watch week is a major attraction along here, as is the beach cleanup. Dancing, theater, music and tons of food happenings also dot the landscape of this part of the north Oregon coast.

Every Tuesday. Clog Dancing. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 US Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. rockawaybeach.net.

Every Thursday. Line Dancing. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 US Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. rockawaybeach.net.

Every Saturday. Bingo. Sponsored by the Lions Club. 6 p.m. Rockaway Beach Lions Club. 268 S. Anchor St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2199. ‎

March 1, 2, 3, 8, 9. Live theater: “Memory.” Presented by the Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts, “Memory” consists of two one-act plays written by different playwrights — Arthur Miller and Israel Horovitz — both exploring memory and growing older in different ways. TAPA Barn. 12th & Ivy streets. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-7940. www.tillamooktheater.com.

March 2. Parks & Rec Spaghetti Feed and Silent Auction. 5-7:30 p.m. Rockaway Beach City Hall Civic Facility. 276 US Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291. rockawaybeachor.us.

March 3. Parks & Rec Bingo. 1-3 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 US Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. rockawaybeach.net.

March 5. Monday Musical Club presents: The Hunts Concert. $25 for adults. $20 for students. Tillamook High School Don Whitney Auditorium. 2605 12th St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-2078. www.mondaymusicalclub.com.

March 15. Annual Fish Fry. Fish, french fries, coleslaw and garlic bread. Adults $10. Kids 5-12 $8. Kids 5 and under are free. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tillamook Swiss Hall. 4605 Brookfield Road. Tillamook, Oregon.

March 17. Lions Club St. Patrick's Dinner. Rockaway Beach Lions Club. 268 S. Anchor St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2199. ‎

March 23. French Toast Breakfast. By donation. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea. 275 S. Pacific St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

March 23-30. Whale Watch Week. This week is the peak time for spring gray whale watching. Trained volunteers help visitors spot gray whales at 24 coastal sites, including Cape Lookout, Cape Kiwanda and Cape Meares. www.whalespoken.org.

March 30. SOLV Oregon Beach Clean Up Day. Volunteer and help keep our public beaches clean. 503-844-9571. www.solv.org.

March 30. Easter Egg Hunt. Tillamook Elks Park. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-6623.

March 30. Easter Egg Hunt. Nestucca Valley High School. Cloverdale, Oregon. 503-392-3194.

March 30. Easter Egg Hunt. Rockaway City Park. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

