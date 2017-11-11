Oregon's Tillamook Coast Gets Sparkly, Stunning for Holidays with Unique Events

(Tillamook, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast's Tillamook County has a singular and rather radiant way of celebrating the holidays this year. The Tillamook Coast has put together some dazzling events that really stand out, including a very unique co-op between beach burghs to make an unforgettable light-watching drive. (Above: Garibaldi).

November 25 - January 1: the Village Light takes place throughout Tillamook County towns. Tillamook Coast communities are presenting new, custom light displays in the burghs of Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Bay City, Tillamook, Cloverdale, Pacific City and Neskowin. This time around it's a joint effort among these cozy communities, with each neighboring north Oregon coast locale working together to create an enticing driving tour of the county's villages, loading up on the seasonal sparkle.

“Each town will have its own theme,” said Visit Tillamook Coast (VTC) tourism director Nan Devlin. “Garibaldi has a fishing theme; Tillamook and Cloverdale a barn and cow theme; and Neskowin a golfing theme.”

Plan your trip and driving tour at www.tillamookcoast.com.

November 24 through December 17, Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach are hosting the Candy Cane Express – a very special train ride.

The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad will be will be running its annual Candy Cane Express with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who visit with passengers over hot chocolate and cookies during this one-hour, round-trip excursion between Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach along the Tillamook Bay.

This event is opening earlier this year, running the four weekends between November 24 and December 17. On November 24, the Candy Cane Express will pull into Rockaway Beach in time for its tree lighting ceremony. The following day, November 25, the festive railroad trip will end with Garibaldi’s glittering ceremony, where they illuminate the infamous crab pot tree. Santa will also be on hand in Garibaldi to greet families.

Tickets may be purchased online or onboard the train in the caboose for $20 per adult, $18 for seniors, $15 for children ages 3-10, children under three are free. The train departs Garibaldi at 10 a.m., Noon and 2 p.m. For more information on the Candy Cane Express or the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, visit www.oregoncoastscenic.org or call 503-842-7972.

November 24 - 26: It's the Tillamook Forest's Holiday Wreath Making. Create your festive wreath in the middle of one of Oregon's most intensely beautiful forests.

The Tillamook Forest Center (which is about a third of the way between Portland and Tillamook) is holding a Holiday Wreath Making event over Thanksgiving weekend. Bring the beauty of the forest home by making a wreath or cone with local, natural materials.

Registration is required by Nov. 19. The cost is $17 for a wreath; $7 for a cone craft. All materials and supplies are included. Call 1-866-930-4646 or stop by the Center to make a reservation. 45500 Wilson River Hwy, Tillamook, Oregon (Highway 6 27 miles from Tillamook and 51 miles from Portland).

December 2: the Tillamook Christmas Tree Lighting rings in the season.

The City of Tillamook hosts its 15th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and other festivities just a stone's throw from Tillamook City Hall - on 2nd and Laurel Ave. The fun begins at 3:30 p.m. and the tree lighting is at 5:30 p.m., with a light parade immediately following. For more information, call 503.842.3450.

For more information on Tillamook Coast events and activities, call the Visit Tillamook Coast office at 503 842-2672 or visit www.tillamookcoast.com.













