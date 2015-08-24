Central Oregon Coast End-of-Summer Swing Time

Published 08/24/2015 at 5:05 AM PDT - - Updated 08/243/2015 at 5:34 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Lincoln City, Oregon) – End your Oregon coast summer with a new swing in your step. Literally.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is hosting the be-bopping, skidoo-ing, super-swinging summertime return of the Lincoln Pops Orchestra, in Lincoln City for the first time since February. This popular Oregon coast ensemble will be playing a Big Band Saturday night concert on Saturday, August 29, at the center, 540 NE Hwy. 101.

Tickets are on sale now, $11 in advance and $13 at the door. For three hours worth of dancing to live music, that’s quite a deal. Current LCCC members will receive $2 off the ticket price, either in advance or at the door.

The Pops will be playing favorites from the era of Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Glenn Miller and the gang, and the dance floor will be open. You’re invited to just sit and listen, or really cut a rug, in the auditorium at the LCCC. Beer, wine and refreshments will be available for sale. The doors will open at 6:30 pm, with the concert scheduled to begin at 7 pm. To reserve yours, call 541-994-9994.

The Lincoln Pops Orchestra, also known as the Lincoln Pops Big Band, has been performing in Lincoln County for more than 30 years. The band has evolved into one of the finest big bands in Oregon. A nonprofit organization, the Lincoln Pops is dedicated to preserving and passing along the heritage of the big band era.

Led by trumpeter and conductor John Bringetto, the Lincoln Pops plays all types of dance music, including swing, Latin and jazz tunes. e played the jazz chair in the Stan Kenton Neophonic, and has backed such singers as Nancy Wilson, John Davidson, Johnny Mathis, Bill Medley, Frankie Avalon, and B B King.

Other members include current and retired professional musicians, band directors, former high school and college players, and even a few talented local high school students. And every big band needs a great vocalist; the Pops has four.

The band has a regular gig on the third Thursday of each month at Gleneden Beach Community Hall. For tickets and further information, drop by the center, call 541-994-9994, become a friend on Facebook, or check out the website, lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

Another upcoming highlight at the Lincoln City Cultural Center: September 10 brings Men of Worth. Donnie McDonald of Scotland and James Keigher from Ireland come together and play eight different Celtic instruments with passion and humor. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

More about Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.




 

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 