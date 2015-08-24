Central Oregon Coast End-of-Summer Swing Time

Published 08/24/2015 at 5:05 AM PDT - - Updated 08/24 3 /2015 at 5:34 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – End your Oregon coast summer with a new swing in your step. Literally.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is hosting the be-bopping, skidoo-ing, super-swinging summertime return of the Lincoln Pops Orchestra, in Lincoln City for the first time since February. This popular Oregon coast ensemble will be playing a Big Band Saturday night concert on Saturday, August 29, at the center, 540 NE Hwy. 101.

Tickets are on sale now, $11 in advance and $13 at the door. For three hours worth of dancing to live music, that’s quite a deal. Current LCCC members will receive $2 off the ticket price, either in advance or at the door.

The Pops will be playing favorites from the era of Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Glenn Miller and the gang, and the dance floor will be open. You’re invited to just sit and listen, or really cut a rug, in the auditorium at the LCCC. Beer, wine and refreshments will be available for sale. The doors will open at 6:30 pm, with the concert scheduled to begin at 7 pm. To reserve yours, call 541-994-9994.

The Lincoln Pops Orchestra, also known as the Lincoln Pops Big Band, has been performing in Lincoln County for more than 30 years. The band has evolved into one of the finest big bands in Oregon. A nonprofit organization, the Lincoln Pops is dedicated to preserving and passing along the heritage of the big band era.

Led by trumpeter and conductor John Bringetto, the Lincoln Pops plays all types of dance music, including swing, Latin and jazz tunes. e played the jazz chair in the Stan Kenton Neophonic, and has backed such singers as Nancy Wilson, John Davidson, Johnny Mathis, Bill Medley, Frankie Avalon, and B B King.

Other members include current and retired professional musicians, band directors, former high school and college players, and even a few talented local high school students. And every big band needs a great vocalist; the Pops has four.

The band has a regular gig on the third Thursday of each month at Gleneden Beach Community Hall. For tickets and further information, drop by the center, call 541-994-9994, become a friend on Facebook, or check out the website, lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

Another upcoming highlight at the Lincoln City Cultural Center: September 10 brings Men of Worth. Donnie McDonald of Scotland and James Keigher from Ireland come together and play eight different Celtic instruments with passion and humor. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

