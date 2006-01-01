Sunny Spring Break Weather on Oregon Coast for Weekend, Whales, Cleanup

Published 03/28/2013

(Oregon Coast) - A deliciously sunny week and weekend is coming up for the Oregon coast, although you won't see temperatures up around 70 as in the Portland area. This brings good tidings in the tides for spring breakers and for the SOLVE Beach Cleanup on Saturday, as well as for Whale Watch Week. (Above: Cannon Beach)

Light winds from five to13 mph are predicted from Thursday through Wednesday next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will still hold onto a chance of showers but will be partly sunny, with highs at 54.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a similar high, but Saturday is predicted to be almost completely sunny with a high near 60.

Sunday, when the two spring breaks of Washington and Oregon are still connecting, is forecast as around 54 and mostly sunny.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday continue that trend, with the NWS predicting highs near 52 for most of the Oregon coast. The central Oregon coast may be a couple degrees warmer than the north coast.

These predictions are for Florence, Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Oceanside, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside and Astoria.

Wave predictions off the north coast are showing considerably light conditions as well, which bodes extremely well for the Whale Watch Week currently underway.

Thursday, swells of about five feet are predicted, and Friday this goes down to two-foot swells. Saturday is looking at four-foot swells, and Sunday increases a bit to six feet. All this means mostly small wave height along the beaches and just offshore, which allows for better viewing of the passing whales.

