Survivor Auditions Held on Central Oregon Coast in May

Published 04/19/2015

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – If you've always thought - even just somewhere in the back of your mind – that you could do better on the CBS show Survivor!, you may get your chance in May on the central Oregon coast.

Do you believe you are mentally and physically tough? Can you outwit, outplay, and outlast anyone in a competition? Lincoln City's Chinook Winds Casino Resort and KOIN 6 News are hosting an open Casting Call for Survivor on Sunday, May 17, from 11am to 5pm.

Potential teams, consisting of pairs, are asked to arrive shortly before the 11am start time. Each team auditioning will be given a numbered ticket at the Casting Call. Numbers will be randomly selected throughout the day, and will be announced over the public address system at the casino.

If you hear your number, you have one hour to report to the Survivor check-in table. At check-in, team members will receive a full-page Audition Pass and be directed to the casting area.

From there, a random drawing will result in ten teams that will audition that day. Each pair will have exactly one minute to perform in front of the camera and proclaim why they should be the next contestants on Survivor.

KOIN 6 suggests that each team go for being as memorable as possible in the video auditions. With only one minute to make an impression on CBS casting producers, you'll have to be creative – perhaps even brilliant.

The Lincoln City Visitors Bureau said this is only the first step in the audition process, and there will be further challenges down the line. Videos of the tryouts will be compiled and sent to CBS, where they will be reviewed. From there, the network will contact any of the teams that will continue on.

There are a series of eligibility requirements which should be reviewed before the casting call. Each team member will also be required to sign a video release and waiver form before arrival. All these can be found at www.chinookwindscasino.com.

Considered one of the first American reality TV series, Survivor originally aired in May 2000 and is one of the most-watched reality series in the country. In 2007, Survivor was ranked by Time Magazine as one of the 100 greatest TV shows of all time. The series has won seven Emmy awards for Outstanding Reality TV Series. Longtime host and producer Jeff Probst has also won five Emmys for his involvement in the series. The show continues to receive high ratings and praise by introducing new challenges and obstacles each season.

The show is currently in its 30th season and set in Nicaragua, where it continues to break the mold once more by dividing the teams into three tribes based on social class: White Collar, Blue Collar, and No Collar. The 30th season premiered on February 25, 2015, and can be watched on KOIN 6, Wednesdays at 8 pm.

For more information, please contact Heather Hatton, Public Relations Manager for Chinook Winds Casino Resort, at 541-996-5766 or visit http://www.chinookwindscasino.com/survivor.html.

