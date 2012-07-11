Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

 

 

Crazy Weather Surprises of a Typical Oregon Coast Fall Day

Published 11/07/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Spend 24 hours on the Oregon coast during fall and you may see the entire gamut of weather possibilities. There was just such a set of constant surprises on one day this week in the Depoe Bay and Lincoln City area – a consistent state of twists and turns in the things to see department on Tuesday that made for some memorable sights.

It really began early Monday in Depoe Bay, as the sun came out during paradoxically stormy conditions, and that bright light and blue sky highlighted the raging ocean and its restless waves. At night, those waves continued their bashing of Depoe Bay, such as at top, where the channel was consistently battered and knocked around, as a drifting fog wandered in and out of view.

The fog would pass. Then return. Pass. Return, and over and over again. Sometimes it flew by quickly and dissipated. Others, it floated slowly by. All the while, mammoth breakers kept lashing at the rocky shelves of Depoe Bay.

The next day, it got nice for awhile, then it became drizzly. On, and then off again. And fogged rolled in periodically. Meanwhile, temps stayed unusually warm for this time of year: around 60 degrees.

Late in the afternoon on Tuesday, it was a bit of all that in the Lincoln City area and more. At that interesting little access at SW 35th street, not too far from Taft and the other chunks of the Nelscott area to the north, sneaker waves were de rigueur here: the unusually large was the norm. What is more often than not a rather broad beach with a large mound a ways before the tide line shrank considerably every few minutes.

Foggy conditions stayed most of the time as you walked south, towards the Inn at Spanish Head. And occasionally a precarious wave tried to pin you to the cliffs not far away.

Huge chunks of sea foam smothered much of the beach – a sure sign of storm conditions. But on the horizon, there was a silver lining in those thick clouds. Well, pink lining, anyway.

Then, rather suddenly, a tad before 5 p.m., sunset happened. But more importantly, the sunset showed through that distant crack on the horizon. It didn't simply show: it dazzled.

The sky became fiery and colorful abruptly. A surprise sunset on an otherwise off and gloomy day.

After dusk, down at the Siletz Bay area, the streets of Taft had a particularly charming afterglow. The remnants of sunset can last in rather interesting ways in the sky – and the ground – if you know where to look.

That's the upscale lodging Looking Glass Inn lighting up part of the scene.

More about Lincoln City lodging and dining below.

 

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More AboutLincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....



Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST from Lincoln City

Lincoln City, Oregon Blog, Travel, Virtual Tour - Beaches, Attractions, and I...
Beginning at Highway 101 just south of Tillamook, through the 'Corridor of Mystery,' Neskowin, Cascade Head and Lincoln City beaches, landmarks - in dozens of Oregon Coast pictures, photos

LINCOLN CITY - Secret Trail in NW Lincoln City
At the very northern end of town, between the casino and Road's End State Park, look for the sign pointing to NW 50th amidst the placid neighborhoods
Photo Essay: Delicious Little Secrets of Lincoln City, Oregon Coast
It's difficult to find yourself completely alone - but some places are a bit out of the way and increase your chances of being the sole soul taking a stroll.
Lincoln City's Road's End Neighborhood - a Photo Exploration
The Road's End district of Lincoln City is where the road does indeed end - and so do the city limits
Lincoln City, Oregon Explorations: Photos of Lulling Sands and Waves
The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City always shows its prettiest sides, no matter the conditions or weather
NORTH OF LINCOLN CITY - WINEMA BEACH (Secret Spot)
This is an intriguing mixture of a clandestine beach spot, a rock climber's paradise and a playground of endless sand
Entrance to Neskowin Beach - VIRTUAL TOUR OF LINCOLN CITY and THE CORRIDOR OF...
At MP 98, the picturesque and engaging village of Neskowin is largely comprised of a few condominiums, a golf course, a couple of businesses and a smattering of charming little homes.
LINCOLN CITY - Cascade Head, Oregon Coast virtual Tour
Take Three Rocks Road to one of the major trailheads for Cascade Head, or find some along that "corridor of mystery" where the road winds and turns beneath thick forestland
LINCOLN CITY - Road's End, Wizard Rock, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
The cliff, across the Siletz River from Cascade Head, possesses the rock structure known as Wizard Rock
Hidden Spot in NW Lincoln City, Oregon Coast virtual Tour
More beachy fun abounds at this insanely pretty place - a hidden spot at the northwest end of Lincoln City.
Lincoln City Beach Access - End of NW 40th
The beach, like all of Lincoln City's, is one big stretch of sand and loose sandstone cliffs
Grace Hammond Access - Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
The Grace Hammond wayside features a small parking lot, taking perhaps five vehicles, and a handicap accessible ramp
LINCOLN CITY - Long, Long Stairway at NW 21st, and NW 26th Access
One of the more striking accesses is at the bottom of NW 21st
D River Wayside View Point, Lincoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
When sundown comes, this place is a popular spot for just about everyone to park and see the cosmic show
Lincoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour - Access at SW 11th
It?s the last beach for a while on this southern part of Lincoln City because the cliffs take over and don?t allow you access
LINCOLN CITY - Nelscott District and Beaches
TThe Nelscott area lies just north of the enormous Inn at Spanish Head, including a large bluff that?s been turned into a winding street full of beautiful homes
Taft and Siletz Bay, Seals and Wildlife, LIncoln City Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
On the beach at the northern end of Siletz Bay, there is a bend just before you enter the bay and the community of Taft
Lincoln City, Oregon: A Quick Exploration
Wander this part of the central Oregon coast just briefly and you'll quickly become amazed by the pristine quality of its beaches.
Lincoln City Landmarks - the Subtle Central Oregon Coast
Lincoln City didn't exist before 1964; before then it was simply a long stretch of sandy beach north of Depoe Bay dotted by several smaller villages, with names like Wecoma, Taft and Nelscott

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.

 

 