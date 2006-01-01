Women's Surf Camp and Retreat on N. Oregon Coast

Published 07/22/2014

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Two towns, one lovely surf camp and retreat event for women. July 26 to 30 brings the Northwest Women's Surfcamps Surfing and Lifestyle Immersion Retreat to both Seaside and Cannon Beach, on the northern Oregon coast.

It's an all-inclusive retreat with three days of surf camps, morning beach yoga practice, a lot of surf instruction, catered lunches and special events to satisfy the soul, body and the palate. It even includes the surf and wetsuit equipment, plus souvenir goodies.

The price for the retreat is $1,595 and includes four nights at the Inn of the Four Winds on the Promenade in Seaside.

You'll get to be part of the Live Farmer’s Market Buffet Show at the EVOO Cooking School in Cannon Beach. Indulge in a gourmet meal with the “farm to table” vision of using local, regional, seasonal and organic ingredients in the night’s menu, paired with regional wines.

Also available is a one-hour post-surf massage with skilled, local masseuse Toni Young. Schedule your time for massage upon your arrival.

There will be a special night out feature where participants get to explore Broadway with a walk down the Promenade, through the Turnaround, and digging into the fun of the street's antique bumper cars, arcade, sweet candy shops, boutiques, eateries, and more!

Another night features a serenaded beach bonfire with s’mores and talented local musician, Jason Lambert playing music on his guitar.

The camp is put on by the Northwest Women's Surf Camps organization, which regularly puts on weekend and day camps around the north Oregon coast, teaching surfing in Manzanita, Cannon Beach and Seaside. Call (503) 440-5782 www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com.

