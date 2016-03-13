Portland, Oregon Coast Get a Gift from Weatherman: Sunny Later in Week

Published 03/13/2016 at 6:51 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has quite the gift for Oregon and the coast later this week: sunny skies and spring-like temps. (Photo: Newport's Moolack Beach).

Both Portland and the Oregon coast are looking at some prime conditions starting Wednesday. On the beaches, it means a good time to see what recent storms have washed up. Winds will remain westerly until Wednesday, and there will be wave height close to 10 feet. This is often a sign more fun stuff will arrive on the beaches, like odd sea creatures, funky debris and maybe even those much-coveted Japanese glass floats.

Tuesday begins to calm down with mostly cloudy skies, which means some sun will likely peek out – and these are often incredibly good conditions for photos. You get a nice mix of dramatic clouds lit by bouts of sun. Showers are predicted for the morning with clearing later on.

On Wednesday, the NWS said it will be at least partly sunny with some chance of rain – also great photographic conditions.

Thursday, the good stuff really hits, with sunny skies (possibly cloudless) and a high near 55, maybe even 60. Friday continues that pattern.

On Saturday, the NWS said to look for partly sunny conditions but somewhat warm with highs close to 60.

The Portland area and inland valley is set to receive mostly the same forecast, but slightly warmer than the coast.

The NWS said that Wednesday night through Sunday will see a pattern change that brings dry, mild weather. As an upper-level ridge brings in high pressure, a summer-like thermal trough will build northward off the coast of southwest Oregon.

“The resultant pressure gradient along the coast will generate offshore flow which should keep skies clear and also prevent widespread fog from developing,” the NWS said.

Come Friday, the offshore flow weakens, signaling another change.

“This will help push temperatures up into the low to mid-60's across most of our area on Friday and again on Saturday,” the NWS said. “Models right now are suggesting the ridge gets pushed off to the east, bringing rain back to the area on Sunday.” Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Conditions and forecasts may well change by midweek. See Oregon Coast Weather for constant updates.



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted