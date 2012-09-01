Mostly Sunny Week on Tap for Oregon Coast

Published 01/09/2012

(Oregon Coast) - The weather in recent months along the Oregon coast – indeed the last half of the year - has been remarkably lovely and inviting, including much of this past weekend. While Monday looks to be a day off for the sun, the rest of the week appears to be at least mostly sunny. (Above: Mostly sunny in Oceanside).

Along the central Oregon coast – at towns like Depoe Bay, Newport, Lincoln City, Pacific City or Yachats – the weather forecasters are calling for showers in the evening tonight but becoming partly cloudy overnight.

Some areas may experience fog in the morning on Tuesday, but most seem to be in store for clouds. Then the afternoon will bring sunny skies and a high of 47 degrees, but with low winds less than 10 mph.

Sunny conditions in store for Cannon Beach this week.

Mostly sunny is again the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the upper 40's.

Thursday looks to be mostly sunny but with some clouds. Highs in the upper 40's.

For the north Oregon coast – in areas like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi and Oceanside – the forecast looks largely the same. Morning fog is predicted for Tuesday, however, turning to partly cloudy and some fog later in the day. Low winds of 5 to 10 mph will be accompanied by highs around 45 to 50.

Manzanita

This temperature range seems to be the same throughout the week.

Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny again for that area of the north coast.

Thursday calls for partly cloudy, while Friday it looks like rain may hit again, though a fair amount of sun seems to also be in the mix.

Between Yachats and Florence

