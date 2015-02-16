Stunningly Sunny Oregon Coast Weather to Continue, Getting Warmer

Published 02/16/2015

(Oregon Coast) – Weather along the beaches has been beyond stellar for the last few days, and the next week looks to be mostly the same, according to the National Weather Service..

Brookings reached an astonishing mid 70's on Sunday, while the majority of the north and central Oregon coast was in the upper 50's to even the lower 60's in some areas. Massive crowds pushed hotels and beach parking lots to capacity during much of the day.

That fun and sun will be around for awhile, however. Look for central Oregon coast towns like Newport, Lincoln City and Depoe Bay to be a bit warmer than those farther north, such as Pacific City, Manzanita, Seaside or Cannon Beach. All areas will be sunny for most of the week, while Wednesday will see some chance of rain and clouds, returning to mostly sunny by Friday.

Today – Monday – will be in the upper 50's for the north coast but around 63 for the central coast. Tuesday continues the all-sunny conditions and temp ranges, and both days will boast light winds.

Wednesday and Thursday dive down to the low 50's and mostly cloudy, with patchy fog and some chance of rain or drizzle.

By Friday, the weekend again is projected to be sunny and somewhat warm along the Oregon coast, with this weather trend sticking around until at least Sunday. These conditions could still change, as forecasts a week out are prone to do.

More Oregon weather here. More Oregon coast weather here.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted