Oregon's Pacific Ocean Shores Show Remarkable Colors in September

Published 10/01/2012

(Oregon Coast) – It's been an unusually calm and warm September along the Oregon coast, even for the time of year that's known for this. And it has produced some of the most stunning sunsets - from Seaside and Cannon Beach down to Yachats and Florence, and beyond..

Sure, in the art world they say that sunsets are the lowest form of kitsch art. But sometimes these colors can transcend that otherwise justifiable argument, and photographing them becomes more of a documentation of nature's amazing visual prowess – art or not.

Here's some of what you could've seen had you been here.

The whole month has been full of these scenic wonders, like Manzanita above (about 15 minutes from the hotspot of Cannon Beach), taken in the middle of September. A vibrant orange covers the dune grass, sand and even parts of Neahkahnie.

Flash forward to the end of the month, Oceanside is quickly becoming more and more fiery at the end of this chilly but sunny day.

By the time the sun has gone down, indeed a few minutes after its dropped, this monster of a spectacle erupts all over the sky.

Just down the road, at Cape Lookout State Park, the post-sunset minutes look just a little tropical, with their intense colors and that tall tree creating a kind of faux palm tree silhouette.

By Friday, sunset means electrifying colors draped over the Devil's Punchbowl – near Depoe Bay - while big waves smacked the area with a wonton viciousness.

Down at sea level, next to the Devil's Punchbowl, a stubborn marine layer tosses chunks of mist towards the shoreline, while the sun taints its outer, top edges.

On Saturday, on the central Oregon coast, Neptune State Park became lit up in some truly dreamlike colors – mostly purples.

Wait a few minutes and this deceptively small beach near Yachats became a surreal dream world, with again some of the most intense shadings seen all year.

Sunday night, Yachats was in this unreal state. Not just because of the beautiful hues that covered these jagged rocks, but sand levels had risen to a point where some extremely rare sights were possible. You could see clearly into an empty chasm that's normally filled with angry waves.

Peering into another hole in the rocks – one which often produces those spouting horns the area is famous for – the last seconds of waning sunlight fired up the waves below.

