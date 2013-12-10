Brace Yourself for Stunning Oregon Coast Weather This Week

Published 10/12/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Some great weather is in store for the Oregon coast over this holiday weekend and for a few days – a welcome return to those Second Summer conditions. (Above: sunny and warm today in Astoria brought out crowds to Coxcomb Hill).

The forecast is for mostly sunny days through much of the week along the beaches, though some moments of fog are set to hit some areas overnight and into the mornings. The National Weather Service office in Portland (NWS) is issuing some driving advisories over this.

Looking at the clear skies over Manzanita Saturday night (around 10 p.m.) and this stunning moment of the Moon on the water, what's next is no surprise.

Up around the north and central Oregon coast region – including the towns of Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Garibaldi, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats - tonight and through Sunday morning, fog will develop and be rather thick in places. After Sunday morning, the NWS is predicting sunny skies through the rest of the day, with low winds and highs in the mid 60's.

Monday – Columbus Day – looks to be the same, staying clear through to the next day.

Tuesday is forecast to be perhaps cloud-free, and highs near 70. Extremely low winds will make this feel rather balmy, and this will be a good time to remember your sunscreen.

Wednesday remains sunny to mostly sunny although a little cooler.

The long range forecast calls for more of this warm, dry weather pattern through the weekend, but that could still change.

Your chances of seeing some interesting phenomenon like glowing sand may well be increased under these conditions. See the article about Aurora Borealis, Glowing Sand, Owls and More for further information.

See more Oregon coast below, and more about Oregon coast weather here.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles