Quite the Run of Sun and Fun Through Weekend for Oregon Coast, Portland: in the 70's

Published 03/29/2016 at 6:51 PM PDT - Updated 03/30/2016 at 4:14 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – UPDATED: Chances of rain on the weekend have diminished this run may go longer. Portland will be in the 70's for the next few days and the Oregon coast will reach those numbers at times as well. Prepare for about four big reasons to play hooky from work: one for each day this week. (Photo: sun and fun above Manzanita).

It all began Tuesday, at least on the Oregon coast: with glorious sunny conditions, no clouds and a run of warm temps that will last until about the weekend. Maybe longer, however.

Tuesday, Portland and the beach towns have seen nothing but blue skies. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said tonight on the coastline will be mostly clear with temps in the 40's.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs 60 to 70 in areas like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Newport, Pacific City, Lincoln City or Yachats. Winds will remain low around 5 to 15 mph, coming from the northeast. At night, winds get lighter with lows in the 40's.

Thursday and Friday are more of the same, with no clouds, bundles of sun and light winds.

On Saturday, clouds start to move into the north and central coast, but conditions stay dry and in the 50's. Current models, as of Wednesday, are predicting no rain but some clouds over the weekend. .

Later in the next week, beyond Monday, it's cloudy to mostly cloudy, with some chance of rain and highs around 55. However, even the NWS admits these forecasts hold the possibility the good weather will hold out longer.

“An upper level ridge of high pressure will continue to build across the Pacific Northwest [Tuesday night], developing into an omega block that will dominate the weather pattern through the remainder of the week,” the NWS said. “This pattern will bring dry, pleasant weather with mild daytime temperatures and cool nights.”

Then, however, the offshore flow will start decreasing Wednesday yet the pleasant weather will continue. Daytime temps will run five to 10 degrees above normal through Friday.

After that, the ridge of high pressure aloft will start to move eastward and a weak disturbance attempts to move in, bringing more clouds and chances of rain over the weekend. The NWS said there is a chance those later forecast models may not be correct, but so far the confidence in increased clouds is moderate to high.

A helpful hint for the Oregon coast: these are conditions when the tide line may well be warmer than the town a few hundred feet away, thanks to the lack of winds. Standing close to the water, the sun will reflect off the ocean and greatly increase the temperature while you're on the sand or on rocky shelf areas.

You may likely need sun lotion for a visit to the beaches this week.



















