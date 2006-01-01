Nature Kicks Into High Gear on Oregon Coast In Summer

Published 07/24/2011

(Oregon Coast) – Lovely weather is just the beginning of the attractions on the beach this summer. Indeed, loads of low tides are coming to the Oregon coast for the rest of the summer, some interesting stellar phenomenon should be visible soon, fun and funky jellyfish can be in abundance in various spots – and you may get lucky and see the green flash at sunset or see glowing sand at night (above: a closeup of tide pool life at Yachats).

Look for sizable minus tides in the early morning hours later this week and throughout August, often around sunrise. Times, days and exact measurements will vary greatly from area to area, but beaches in areas like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Newport and Yachats will be seeing some great conditions for clamming, agate hunting, tide pool hunting and other beachcombing activities.

For example, on the north coast, Seaside tide tables – which are used for Cannon Beach and Manzanita as well – show minus three inches or more between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on July 29, 30 and 31. More minus tides happen August 1, 2, 9, 13, 27, 28 and 29.

On the central Oregon coast, in places like Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Waldport and Yachats, some even more spectacular finds should be available on July 28 through 31 when the tides will be in the vicinity of minus one foot, with a nice minus one foot, three inches on July 31 at 8 a.m.

More are later in August in that area as well.

Keep an eye on the sand for a for some funky jellyfish that sometimes show up in great abundance. They're tiny – about the size of a quarter – they're transparent, and they seem to be popping up here and there around the coast, but not everywhere at the same time.

They are a little jellyfish called a Sea Gooseberry, and they resemble bubbles sitting in the sand by themselves, a ways away from the tide line

They’ve been seen plenty of times recently in various places up and down the coastline. One week it may be down near Yachats, and they could be sighted up around Oceanside or Cannon Beach. It all depends on currents and the population off these waters.

Bald eagles photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium

Interesting wildlife seems to be in abundance as well. Elk, falcons, deer fawns, bald eagles and much more have been seen around the beaches or the coast range. See this article for more information.

This is, of course, the season of baby seals and molting sea lions. Make sure you stay away from these critters and do not try to help them – simply report their presence to authorities. They’re on the beaches for a reason, whether it’s molting or resting or waiting for their mother. Scaring them by going near them or moving them can only do them harm.

Some striking and surreal possibilities are on hand during the summer on the coast, like the Green Flash at Sunset, glowing sands, meteor showers and more. There’s more here at Unusual Summer Fun on Oregon Coast: An Eye-Popping Preview

Lincoln City at night

Yachats at night

