Oregon Coast Event Examines Marine Science and the Blue Economy

Published 09/23/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – Newport, on the central Oregon coast, will play host to a summit that looks at new, emerging marine technologies on October 20 to 22, especially those in the realms of science. It's called the NW Marine Technology Summit, and it takes place at the Best Western Plus Agate Beach Inn, with some events happening at the Oregon Coast Aquarium and Hatfield Marine Science Center.

It's all about the growing economics of scientific exploration in the oceans, put together by the Marine Technology Society (MTS). What is called the “Blue Economy” centers around an abundance of ocean resources and the ways in which this supports marine businesses and infrastructure. In recent years, there have been over a billion dollars of investment in ocean observing technologies on the Oregon coast alone. Now is the time to plan strategically - not only about developing new innovations in marine technology, but also about the leading role that Oregon will play in the Blue Economy.

The Summit will host two internationally recognized speakers. Michael Jones, President of San Diego’s The Maritime Alliance, will present a keynote address on promoting BlueTech and BlueTech Jobs. Rob McCallum is Founding Partner of EYOS Expeditions, the former General Manager of Deep Ocean Expeditions, and a CNN Analyst. Rob’s photographic talk is entitled Abyssal Adventures: allowing the common man to explore ‘Inner Space.’ It will cover explorations of the Titanic, Bismarck, and Deepsea Challenge.

The plenary session will include a report on the marine science economy in the Northwest region given by Oregon State University’s Gil Sylvia. It will also include a report on various marine technologies being applied in the Northwest region from Robert Cowen of Hatfield Marine Science Center.



The NW Marine Technology Summit will provide opportunities for businesses, researchers, and students to learn more about key blue sector interest areas, visit with local technological innovators, and network with like-minded individuals. Featured sessions include: UAV's and drones, underwater optics and vision systems, innovations in underwater communications, ROVs and submersibles, new sensors, and more. In addition, there will be a track focused on the state of the NW marine science economy.

A full roster of events is listed here. Funds raised from the conference will go toward MTS Oregon’s outreach programs, including their college scholarship program. Cost for the full weekend's events is $176.50, but some smaller packages are available. Click here to register. www.mtsoregon.org. 503-371-6239.

